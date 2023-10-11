 Indian TV actor claims sister, husband killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack : The Tribune India

  • India
Photo: Madhura Naik/Insta



IANS

Mumbai, October 11

As the war between Israel and Gaza escalates, gruesome details of the horror of Hamas' attack on Israel are emerging.

Actor Madhura Naik, who is known for her work in ‘Naagin', ‘Uttaran' and ‘Breathe', has shared that her sister and brother-in-law were killed by the Hamas terrorists during the attack on Israel.

She took to Instagram to share details, which left the netizens shocked. She shared that the two were killed right in front of the eyes of their kids in Israel. She said women, children and the elderly were being targeted in Israel and murdered in broad daylight.

She wrote: “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists in front of their children, were found dead today (Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered.”

She further mentioned, “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace. Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty. It's time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be.”

The actor said she had received a barrage of hate for being Jewish.

She said, "I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish. I would like to tell everyone that this pro-Palestinian Arab propaganda, which makes Israelites look like cold-blooded killers, is not true.”

The actor said she did not support violence in any form.

#Hamas #Israel #Mumbai

