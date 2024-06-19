Indian worker dies at bridge site in Maldives

Male, June 18
An Indian worker died after he collapsed during maintenance work on a major bridge in the Maldivian capital, the police said on Tuesday, the second worksite accident in the country involving an Indian national since May.
The police only identified the deceased as an Indian national but did not disclose any further details. According to the news portal Sun.mv, the worker collapsed during the repair work he was carrying out on the Sinamale’ Bridge on Monday night after he got dizzy. He was taken to a private hospital in Hulhumale’ but he was already dead when he was brought in, the police said.
