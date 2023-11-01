Indians can visit Thailand visa-free

New Delhi, October 31
Thailand has allowed Indians visa-free entry from November 10 to May 10, 2024. India is one of the major tourism sources for Thailand.
Now, a person can stay for up to 30 days without visa. Last week, the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved a policy to issue free tourist visas to travellers from India and six other countries. This move is expected to aid Sri Lanka’s efforts to rebuild the tourism sector.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre seeks info from Apple after Opposition MPs get ‘hack alert’
Slugfest over warning on snoop bid by ‘state-sponsored attac...
File affidavits on steps taken to curb pollution: Supreme Court to 5 states
Laments Delhi situation, blames stubble burning
Alert sounded after four suspected encephalitis deaths in Haryana's Nuh district
DC orders inquiry | Health teams deputed