Indians can visit Thailand visa-free

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

Thailand has allowed Indians visa-free entry from November 10 to May 10, 2024. India is one of the major tourism sources for Thailand.

Now, a person can stay for up to 30 days without visa. Last week, the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved a policy to issue free tourist visas to travellers from India and six other countries. This move is expected to aid Sri Lanka’s efforts to rebuild the tourism sector.