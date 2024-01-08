 Indians top travellers to Maldives with over 2 lakh visitors annually; island nation’s leader says ‘boycott Maldives’ as travel destination will hit hard : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Indians top travellers to Maldives with over 2 lakh visitors annually; island nation’s leader says ‘boycott Maldives’ as travel destination will hit hard

Indians top travellers to Maldives with over 2 lakh visitors annually; island nation’s leader says ‘boycott Maldives’ as travel destination will hit hard

Google search for Lakshadweep reaches its peak in last 20 years

Indians top travellers to Maldives with over 2 lakh visitors annually; island nation’s leader says ‘boycott Maldives’ as travel destination will hit hard

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, January 8

Over 2 lakh Indians visited Maldives annually in the last three years, the highest from any country post-COVID 19 pandemic, according to the official data amid calls from several quarters to boycott the island nation as a travel destination following a diplomatic row between the two nations.

According to the Maldives Tourism Ministry statistics, over 17 lakh tourists visited the island nation in 2023, out of which more than 2,09,198 visitors were Indians followed by Russians (2,09,146) and Chinese (1,87,118).

The number of Indian visitors was more than 2.4 lakh in 2022 and 2.11 lakh in 2021. The Maldives was also one of the few countries open for international tourists during the pandemic and nearly 63,000 Indians visited the country during that period.

In 2018, India was the fifth-largest source of tourist arrivals in Maldives with 90,474 visitors. In 2019, India reached the second spot with 1.66 lakh Indians visiting the country.

However, this travel hotspot for Indians is now facing a backlash after three ministers from the Maldives cabinet made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Lakshadweep last week.

Many netizens on social media claimed that they have cancelled their scheduled trips to Maldives because of the row with the hashtag ‘Boycott Maldives’ trending.

Joining the boycott campaign, EaseMyTrip, an online travel aggregator, said it has suspended all flight bookings to the island nation on its website “in solidarity” with India.

Meanwhile, the Maldivian government suspended its deputy ministers on Sunday after they criticised PM Modi, inferring that it was an attempt to project the union territory as an alternative tourist destination to Maldives.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of “derogatory remarks” made on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent the country’s position.

Amid the row, many prominent personalities, such as cine stars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, appealed to people to explore Indian islands and coastal destinations.

Situated in the middle of the Indian Ocean, Maldives is home to nearly 1,200 tiny coral islands that stretch along a length of 871 km. From personalised spa treatments, adventure sports activities to world-class cuisine, Maldives offers myriad experiences, making it a great choice for visitors.

The beautiful beaches and island experience, coupled with affordable airfare that is cheaper than the cost of travel to some Indian cities, have been a big draw for Indian tourists.

Also, on Monday, India summoned Maldivian envoy to the external affairs ministry here and conveyed strong concern over the remarks against the prime minister.

Former Maldivian sports minister Ahmed Mahloof has expressed concern over the row, saying “Indians boycotting the Maldives” would hit the country hard.

“I am deeply worried about the escalating situation regarding the comments about our closest neighbour. Indians boycotting Maldives would have a huge impact on our economy.  It would be hard for us to recover from such a campaign. I call on the government to swiftly take serious action to solve the issue as soon as possible,” he said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the worldwide search interest for Lakshadweep reached its peak in the last 20 years, according to Google Trends. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Google


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Weeks after Partap Bajwa’s ‘own stage’ remark, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu holds another rally in Bathinda

2
India

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin store worker says Canadian police officer’s actions left him so shaken that he quit his job; sues him for deportation threat

4
India

EaseMyTrip suspends all Maldives flight bookings following Maldives ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

5
Bathinda

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks governor for giving assent to 3 bills passed by state assembly in November

7
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

8
World

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term as her Awami League wins two-thirds majority in polls

9
India

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

10
Bathinda

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

Top News

Supreme Court quashes Gujarat's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts involved in rape of Bilkis Bano, murder of her family

Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Bench directs the convicts to surrender before the jail auth...

Maldivian envoy summoned amid India-Maldives diplomatic row

India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi India summons Maldivian envoy after its ministers' derogatory remarks against PM Modi

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three dep...

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

Remarks against PM Modi do not represent views of Maldives, Male tells Indian envoy

The Indian High Commissioner meets Ali Naseer Mohamed, the A...

Indians top travellers to Maldives with over 2 lakh visitors annually; ‘boycott Maldives’ as travel destination will hit hard: Island nation’s leader says

Indians top travellers to Maldives with over 2 lakh visitors annually; island nation’s leader says ‘boycott Maldives’ as travel destination will hit hard

Google search for Lakshadweep reaches its peak in last 20 ye...

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur assembly election to Rupinder Singh Koonar of Congress

Rajasthan minister Surendra Pal Singh loses Karanpur Assembly poll to Congress's Rupinder Singh Koonar

According to the Chief Electoral Office, Koonar bagged 94,95...


Cities

View All

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Police arrest 3 more in drugs and arms smuggling case; seize 3.5 kg heroin

Amritsar: Night shelters find few takers despite biting cold

Designated stops for auto-rickshaws can prevent frequent traffic snarls, say Amritsar residents

38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Pregnant woman killed in firing by neighbours in Patti, 7 booked

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Sidhu

Respect party workers, else victory won’t be easy: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress brass keeps watch on ex-PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s activities

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Two youths found dead near railway track in Mohali, police suspect murder

Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh: CITCO hotels operating sans fire safety certificate

Schools in Chandigarh to remain closed till January 14

Fog continues to hit flight schedule at Mohali airport

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Congress, AAP hold talks on seat sharing in Punjab and Delhi; decide to meet again

Israel embassy probe: No fingerprints found on threat letter, say Delhi Police sources

Delhi reports 24 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1

Delhi High Court asks ED to respond to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in excise policy ‘scam’

AAP leaders file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections

Major setback for Improvement Trust

Major setback for Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Health Dept issues advisory amid cold wave

Kin tightlipped over probe into DSP’s murder in Jalandhar

Employees march towards Punjab minister’s residence

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, ~2.40 lakh drug money

2 nabbed with 34K intoxicating tablets, Rs 2.40 lakh drug money

Very cold day with dense fog likely today

Police special campaign leads to arrest of 16 POs

Apathy behind delay in Ludhiana bypass costs govt Rs 67.88 cr

Open House What Should be done to encourage philanthropists to aid welfare projects?

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Lohri dedicated to newborn girl child celebrated