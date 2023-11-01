 India’s cultural vibrancy shines brighter on global stage: PM Modi on inclusion of 2 Indian cities in UCCN : The Tribune India

  • India
  • India’s cultural vibrancy shines brighter on global stage: PM Modi on inclusion of 2 Indian cities in UCCN

India’s cultural vibrancy shines brighter on global stage: PM Modi on inclusion of 2 Indian cities in UCCN

While Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh made it to the coveted list in ‘Music’ category, Kozhikode in Kerala earned the place in ‘Literature’ category

India’s cultural vibrancy shines brighter on global stage: PM Modi on inclusion of 2 Indian cities in UCCN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the inclusion of Gwalior and Kozhikode in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and said India’s cultural vibrancy “shines brighter on the global stage”.

In a post on X, he also asserted that as India celebrates this international recognition, the nation “reaffirms its commitment” to preserving and promoting its diverse cultural traditions.

Gwalior and Kozhikode are among the 55 new cities which have joined the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, UNESCO made the announcement on its official website on Tuesday.

While Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has made it to the coveted list in the ‘Music’ category, Kozhikode in Kerala has earned the place in the ‘Literature’ category.

“India's cultural vibrancy shines brighter on the global stage with Kozhikode's rich literary legacy and Gwalior's melodious heritage now joining the esteemed UNESCO Creative Cities Network. Congratulations to the people of Kozhikode and Gwalior on this remarkable achievement!

“As we celebrate this international recognition, our nation reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting our diverse cultural traditions. These accolades also reflect the collective efforts of every individual dedicated to nurturing and sharing our unique cultural narratives,” Modi posted on X.

He shared his thoughts on India’s achievements in a post in response to a post by Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy who also hailed the inclusion of the two old cities of India into the coveted network.

The 55 creative cities also include Bukhara (Crafts and Folk Art), Casablanca (Media Arts), Chongqing (Design), Kathmandu (Film), Rio de Janeiro (Literature), and Ulaanbaatar (Crafts and Folk Art). World Cities Day designated by the United Nations falls on October 31.

With the latest additions, the UCCN now counts 350 cities in more than a hundred countries, representing seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Art, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts and Music, UNESCO said in its statement.

#Kerala #Madhya Pradesh #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

2
Diaspora

Punjabi rapper Shubh breaks silence on hoodie glorifying Indira Gandhi's assassins, says 'a lot of clothes were thrown at me'; Kangana calls it 'shameful'

3
Ludhiana

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

4
Amritsar

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

5
Diaspora

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

6
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives assent to 2 money Bills

7
Punjab

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

8
Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

9
India

Army Major terminated from service by President for possessing, sharing classified information

10
World

Canadian foreign minister Joly says she’s in touch with her Indian counterpart Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

Top News

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing

Palestinian death toll in Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525...

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US, condition critical

24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US

Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Mohali SSOC DSP Pawan Kumar sustained injuries as one of the...

Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh in New York

Man charged with hate crime in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York

Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann

Slamming opposition over SYL canal issue, CM Mann said previ...


Cities

View All

Family runs into fake travel agent, loses Rs 95 lakh

Amritsar family runs into fake travel agent from Jalandhar, loses Rs 95 lakh

Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney sanctions Rs 1 crore for upkeep of Heritage Street paths leading to Golden Temple in Amritsar

Gurdaspur girl murdered in UK, husband arrested

Ward watch: Contaminated water supply, garbage heaps, choked sewers bane of residents

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Lakha Sidhana detained at home, villagers protest

Gangster takes responsibility for trader’s murder

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Police arrest three including assailant involved in Bathinda murder after encounter in Zirakpur

Mani Majra set to get 24x7 water supply from next month

20th bid, no takers for 18 liquor vends in Chandigarh

Thieves strike at ex-IAS couple’s Panchkula house

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in row with 372 AQI

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' for fifth day in a row

Scam couldn't have taken place sans Kejri's nod: BJP

SC notice to Centre on Umar Khalid's plea

Five of family injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Delhi’s Dwarka

Delhi liquor scam: ED searches AAP MLA Kulwant Singh's Mohali house

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Wine shop robbery cracked, 2 held

Twin murders shock Kapurthala

Two shopkeepers fined for violating food safety norms

Over 1,500 take part in 2.5-km 'Run for Unity'

Indian Oil Mumbai make it to hockey semis

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Various organisations hold protest outside PAU as Bhagwant Mann participates in debate

Speeding vehicle kills 40-yr-old man, leaves three others hurt

CM to host open debate at PAU today

J&K man gets 20-yr RI in drug case

Man 'strangled to death' by wife, her paramour

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Stop politicking on SYL: Kapoori villagers

Soon, mechanical sweeping in Patiala

Low wind speed adding to Punjab's farm fire crisis

Health Department comes up with public health advisory as air quality turns ‘poor’

Govt to offer support, mentorship to budding entrepreneurs: Arora