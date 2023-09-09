India's G20 presidency theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' global roadmap for inclusive development, says President Murmu

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

The theme for India's G20 presidency, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive and human-centric development, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

The G20 summit will be held at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, Bharat Mandapam, here over the weekend.

"A warm welcome to all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

"India's G20 Presidency theme, 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future', is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development. I wish the participants of G20 Summit every success in their efforts towards realising this vision," Murmu said in a post on X.

