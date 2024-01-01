India’s self-confidence soaring, momentum must continue: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, December 31

There is excitement and enthusiasm in the country over Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and people should share artistic creations in this regard using common hashtag #ShriRamBhajan, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 108th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday as he listed India’s achievements in 2023. The consecration ceremony of Ram Temple will take place on January 22.

Lists 2023 achievements Continue to receive messages on Chandrayaan-3 success

Success for ‘Naatu-Naatu’, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ at Oscars

107 medals in Asian Games; 111 in Asian Para Games

Team India’s show in WC; women team win in U-19 T-20 WC

40th rank in Global Innovation Index, up from 81st in 2015

Most Indian varsities in QS Asia University Rankings

Asserting that India was brimming with self-confidence, PM Modi urged people to maintain the momentum in 2024. “Today every corner of India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” he said.

Keep nation first, work for welfare We have to work for development of India keeping in mind the Panch Pran (pledge)… There is no greater mantra than ‘nation first’. Adhering to this, Indians will make our country developed and self-reliant. Narendra Modi, PM

The PM said he continued to receive congratulatory messages on the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) successful launch of Chandrayan-3. He pointed to India becoming the world’s fifth largest economy and the success of the G20 Summit.

Urging citizens to put “nation first” in every work they undertook, the PM said: “The record business on Diwali proved that every Indian is giving importance to the mantra of ‘Vocal For Local’.”

India’s twin wins at this year’s Oscars for “RRR” song “Naatu Naatu” and documentary “The Elephant Whisperers” also found mention in PM’s address. He said the world saw India’s creativity and understood the country’s connection with the environment through its entertainment industry.

“When ‘Naatu Naatu’ got the Oscar, the whole country rejoiced. Who was not happy when they heard about the honour given to ‘The Elephant Whisperers’? Through these, the world witnessed India’s creativity and understood our bonding with the environment,” he added.

He then lauded the athletes for bagging 107 medals in Asian Games and 111 medals in Asian Para Games. “Indian players won everyone’s heart with their performance in the Cricket World Cup. The victory of our women’s cricket team in the Under-19 T-20 World Cup is very inspiring. The achievements of players in many other sports added to the glory of the country. Now, the Paris Olympics will be held in 2024, for which the whole country is encouraging her players,” he said.

Modi said India’s ranking in Global Innovation Hub had improved from 81 in 2015 to 40 in 2023.

“This year, the number of patents filed in India was high, of which about 60% were from domestic funds. This time the highest number of Indian universities have been included in the QS Asia University Rankings,” he said.

The PM said mental health was key to the Fit India campaign, adding Artificial Intelligence was being used to address mental health issues.

Explaining the uses of AI in translation, he recalled during the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event, saying AI tool “Bhashini” was employed for the first time. Through this innovative tool, the audience from Tamil Nadu could simultaneously listen to the Tamil version of the PM’s speech delivered in Hindi.

Asking people to share creations on Ram Temple, the PM said: “People are expressing their feelings in a multitude of ways. During the past few days, many new songs and new bhajans have been composed on Lord Ram and Ayodhya. Many people are also writing new poems. It seems the art world is becoming a participant in this historic moment in its own unique style. Could we all share all such creations with a common hashtag? This compilation will turn into a flow of emotions and devotion in which everyone will be imbued with the ethos of Ram.”

