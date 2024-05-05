India’s women panchayat leaders take centre stage at UN

New Delhi, May 4
The inspiring stories of India’s elected women representatives of the panchayati raj institutions resonated in the hallowed halls of the UN Headquarters as three iconic grassroots leaders took the centre stage on Friday at an event titled ‘Localising the SDGs: Women in Local Governance in India Lead the Way’.
Supriya Das Datta from Tripura, Kunuku Hema Kumari from Andhra Pradesh and Neeru Yadav from Rajasthan shared their experiences and innovations in local governance and advancing the localisation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) in many thematic areas.
