 India’s World Cup loss: Two die by suicide in West Bengal, Odisha : The Tribune India

India’s World Cup loss: Two die by suicide in West Bengal, Odisha

Heartbroken by the result, Rahul Lohar, 23, took the extreme step in Bengal’s Bankura

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

Bankura/ Jajpur, November 20

Two persons allegedly died by suicide in West Bengal’s Bankura and Odisha’s Jajpur after India lost to Australia in the cricket World Cup final, officials said.

Rahul Lohar, 23, took the extreme step near a cinema hall around 11 pm on Sunday in Beliatore police station area of Bankura, following India’s six-wicket loss to Australia in Ahmedabad, they said.

Heartbroken by the result, he hung himself in his room, Lohar’s brother-in-law Uttam Sur said, according to police.

His body was sent to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital on Monday morning for post-mortem examination, a police officer said, adding, a case of unnatural death was registered.

In Odisha’s Jajpur, another 23-year-old man was found hanging from the terrace of his house at Binjharpur area shortly after the match on Sunday night, police said.

The deceased, Dev Ranjan Das, had been undergoing treatment for “emotional disorder syndrome”, his uncle told the police.

After India lost the final, he left home in despair, the family member said.

“We have registered an unnatural death case, and are awaiting the autopsy report,” said Indramani Juanga, Officer-in-Charge of Jari Outpost.

