Indigenous cruise missile tested

- The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday conducted a successful flight-test of Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha
- The performance was monitored by several radars, tracking systems and telemetry deployed at different locations to ensure complete coverage of the flight path. The flight of the missile was also monitored from the Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force.
