 Indigenously built INS Imphal to be commissioned tomorrow : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Indigenously built INS Imphal to be commissioned tomorrow

Indigenously built INS Imphal to be commissioned tomorrow

First warship to have been named after a city from the North-East

Indigenously built INS Imphal to be commissioned tomorrow

Stealth guided missile destroyer Imphal. ANI



PTI

New Delhi, December 24

INS Imphal, the indigenously-built stealth guided missile destroyer equipped with BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, will be commissioned into the Indian Navy on Tuesday in a boost to its maritime capability amid China’s increasing forays into the Indian Ocean region.

7,400 tonnes Displacement

164mLength

30 knots Speed

It is the first warship to have been named after a city from the North-Eastern region, the approval for which was accorded by the President in April 2019.

The warship will be commissioned at a ceremony in the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.

The naming of the ship after the capital city of Manipur underlines the importance of the North-Eastern region for national security and prosperity, they said.

A guided missile destroyer with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and overall length of 164m, Imphal is a potent and versatile platform equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to- air missiles, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes.

Powered by Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion, the ship is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots (56 km/hour).

The ship boasts of a high indigenous content of approximately 75 per cent that includes BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, medium range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers and 76mm super rapid gun mount.

INS Imphal was delivered to the Indian Navy on October 20 after completion of a rigorous and comprehensive trial programme both in the harbour and at sea.

Subsequently, the ship successfully test-fired the extended-range supersonic BrahMos missile last month, a first for any indigenous warship before commissioning.

Following this milestone, the ship’s crest was unveiled by Defence Minister Singh in New Delhi in the presence of the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Upon commissioning, INS Imphal will join the Western Naval Command. The commissioning ceremony will mark the formal induction into the Navy of the third of the four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau.

The ship was constructed by Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai. “Imphal can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India — a testament to India’s growing shipbuilding prowess in pursuit of the national vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Indian Navy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

2
Sports

Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted

3
J & K

Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

4
Trending

Meme-makers poke fun at holidaymakers as roads leading to Manali jam-packed on Christmas eve

5
Himachal

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

6
India

Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians allowed to resume journey after three days of grounding in France

7
Punjab

Rainy weather expected in region around New Year, predicts weatherman

8
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian truck driver charged for possessing 52 kg suspected cocaine

9
Sports

After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs

10
India

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI

Asks IOA to appoint ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust

15L intoxicating tablets seized by Punjab cops

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea

2nd Indian ship hit by drone, now in Red Sea


Cities

View All

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

Karampura residents oppose PUDA move to dismantle roads

NGO holds awareness rally against use of Chinese string by kite flyers

Lack of public conveniences in markets inconvenience visitors

Come December 30, Vande Bharat Express train to halt at railway station in Amritsar

Four nabbed with 381-grams heroin

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Surge in Ayushman admissions in Chandigarh

Inquiry committee indicts three Chandigarh civic body employees

Private schools profiling parents for admission

Carjackers target realtor’s brother

FOSWAC flags stray dog, Dadu Majra dump issues

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Despite improvement, Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category

Appoint DJB officials soon, directs Atishi

Hospital sexual harassment case: Ensure stringent action: Minister to Chief Secretary

Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

‘Mai bhi Kejriwal’ drive extended till December 30

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Music lovers swayed by soulful strains of sarod, sitar

Hawks pip varsity, lift liberals hockey title

Rotary Club holds eye check-up camp at Fatehgarh Sahib

Kin seek FIR against singer