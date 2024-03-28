IndiGo aircraft grazes wings of Air India plane

New Delhi: An IndiGo aircraft grazed the wings of an Air India Express plane at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday, leaving wings of both aircraft damaged, officials said. TNS
Former IPS officer Bhatt convicted in drugs case
Palanpur: A sessions court in Palanpur in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Wednesday convicted jailed former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a drug seizure case dating back to 1996.
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty