IndiGo’s Lucknow-Abu Dhabi flight suffers hydraulic issue; lands at Delhi airport

PTI

New Delhi, September 16

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Abu Dhabi suffered a hydraulic system issue and made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Saturday, according to a source.

The flight 6E 093 had more than 150 people onboard, the source in the know said.

The source said the aircraft had a hydraulic system issue and later landed safely at the Delhi airport.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo on the incident.

#IndiGo