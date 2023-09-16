IndiGo’s Lucknow-Abu Dhabi flight suffers hydraulic issue; lands at Delhi airport

New Delhi, September 16
An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Abu Dhabi suffered a hydraulic system issue and made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport on Saturday, according to a source.
The flight 6E 093 had more than 150 people onboard, the source in the know said.
The source said the aircraft had a hydraulic system issue and later landed safely at the Delhi airport.
There was no immediate comment from IndiGo on the incident.
