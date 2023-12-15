Indira peace prize for pianist Barenboim, Palestinian activist Awwad

PTI

New Delhi, December 14

Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad have been announced as this year’s winner of Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for their efforts towards a non-violent resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Crusaders While Daniel Barenboim (extreme left) is an Argentina-born classical pianist and conductor, Ali Abu Awwad is an eminent Palestinian peace activist

While Barenboim is an Argentina-born distinguished classical pianist and conductor, Awwad is an eminent Palestinian peace activist who has been working tirelessly with the people of Palestine and Israel for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict in the West Asia, a statement issued by the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust said.

“The international jury of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development chaired by former Chief Justice TS Thakur is pleased to announce the award of the prize for 2023 to Daniel Barenboim and Ali Abu Awwad – two crusaders of peace who have dedicated their lives to promoting amity among the Israeli and Palestinian people through non-violent tools of music, dialogue and peoples’ participation,” the statement said.

Barenboim is renowned for performing with and directing some of the leading orchestras in the world. Apart from his musical achievements, he is also known for his relentless endeavour in using music to foster harmony in West Asia.

Awwad was born in 1972 and raised in a politically-active refugee family. Unable to meet each other while in prison for three years, Ali and his mother undertook a 17-day hunger strike, which resulted in achieving permission for a visit.

#Indira Gandhi #Israel #Palestine