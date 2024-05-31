 Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT

Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT

Individuals refusing promotion tests, facing any disciplinary proceedings not entitled to assured career progression: AFT

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 31

The Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) has held that if an individual is unwilling to undergo promotion cadre test or is involved in any disciplinary proceedings or shown professional inefficiency, he is not entitled to financial upgradation or benefits under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme.

“Financial upgradation is to be given after 8, 16 and 24 years of service to break stagnation but if an individual gives unwillingness to undergo promotion cadre test or unwillingness for promotion or he is involved in any disciplinary proceedings or case involving inefficiency that are to be looked at separately by the competent authority and they were not entitled to financial up-gradation as per scheme of MACP,” the Tribunal ruled.

In its order of May 30, the Tribunal’s larger Bench comprising Justice Shekher Dhawan, Justice Sudhir Mittal and Air Marshal Manvendra Singh also said that cases involving ‘red ink entries’ and disciplinary proceedings are also to be looked into separately as per law and relevant rules.

Several personnel below officer rank (PBOR) had moved the Tribunal, seeking benefits under the MACP and a controversy had risen whether the benefits were to be given to break stagnation or any other conditions like unwillingness to go for promotion, inefficiency or disciplinary proceedings.

The matter was referred to the Chairperson of the Armed Forces Tribunal, with a request to constitute a Larger Bench to decide this controversy as there were previous judgements in favour of either side on this point.

“While granting financial up-gradations under the MACP scheme, apart from the length of service, conditions such as refusal to undergo promotion cadre, inefficiency and disciplinary criteria resulting in denial of regular promotion, are also relevant,” Justice Mittal remarked.

It was made clear by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions that the Cadre Controlling Authority was to lay down guidelines and criteria for grant of financial up-gradation as per MACP scheme, which was introduced with effect from September 2008, the Bench observed.

Further, it was clarified by the ministry that passing of cadre test was an essential part for promotion and if any individual refused to undergo cadre test for promotion or unwillingness for promotion, he would not be entitled to the scheme because MACP was for individuals who are victims of long stagnation in service and they were held entitled to financial up-gradation after a lapse of 8. 16 and 24 years of service.

Similarly, disciplinary proceedings were essential to be looked into while passing orders for grant of promotions as per the policy of the government and nor was inefficiency in the department to be tolerated, the Bench observed.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

3
India

China flexes muscle, places advanced stealth fighter jets 200 km from Sikkim

4
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

5
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

6
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

7
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

8
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

9
India

Prajwal Revanna interrogated by SIT after arrest on his return from Germany

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

The network also targeted multiple services like Telegram an...

Heatwave claims 23 lives in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha over past 24 hours

25 poll personnel among 40 dead as intense heatwave grips large swathes of India

More than 1,300 people hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar,...

Final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday; 57 seats up for grabs in 7 states and UT; PM Modi in fray

Final phase of Lok Sabha election 2024 on Saturday; 57 seats up for grabs in 7 states and UT; PM Modi in fray

7 states and UT going to polls include Punjab, Himachal Prad...

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

Centre issues avian influenza advisory after 4 states report outbreaks in poultry

‘Concern over bird flu rising since March 2024 when several ...

GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24

GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24

China registers economic growth of 5.3 per cent in first thr...


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Punjab and Haryana High Court transfers Behbal Kalan firing case to Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court transfers Behbal Kalan firing case to Chandigarh

Padyatras mark last day of campaigning

4K cops to be deployed on polling day

Chandigarh employees to get flats at 2008 rates, rules High Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Tandon winds up election campaign with padyatra

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi hospital fire: Death toll rises to 7 as infant succumbs during treatment

Delhi court sends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar in 14-day judicial custody in Maliwal 'assault' case

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi High Court reserves order on maintainability of Bibhav Kumar's plea against arrest

Delhi High Court pulls up advocate for filing PIL to restrain media reporting on Maliwal ‘assault’ case

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Patiala, over 15 booths in cloth market gutted

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

Kejriwal makes last-ditch effort to woo state voters

Dry day declared; police, excise teams to check liquor inflow

Politics takes centre stage at ‘pind di satth’