Inflation making life difficult under Modi govt , says Jairam

New Delhi, May 10

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has criticised the Modi government saying the skyrocketing inflation during its tenure has made life difficult for the common man.

Ramesh’s remarks come amidst growing concerns over the economic hardship faced by households across the country, particularly in the wake of spiralling food prices.

According to a report by CRISIL, the cost of a vegetarian meal plate surged by 8 per cent in April 2024, compared to the previous year. Staples like onions, potatoes and tomatoes witnessed 40 per cent price hike, while pulses saw 20 per cent increase and rice 15 per cent.

Citing a news report, Ramesh said over the past five years, the cost of living had increased by 71 per cent, far outpacing the wage growth. The alarming trend has hit rural areas the hardest, as evidenced by the RBI data indicating a significant decline in the quantity of food purchased by labourers or agricultural workers etc.

