 Infra projects granted to ‘close friends’ of BJP: Congress targets government over CAG report : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Infra projects granted to ‘close friends’ of BJP: Congress targets government over CAG report

Infra projects granted to ‘close friends’ of BJP: Congress targets government over CAG report

CAG has shed light on ‘deep-seated corruption in Modi Government’, alleges Jairam Ramesh

Infra projects granted to ‘close friends’ of BJP: Congress targets government over CAG report

Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 3

The Congress on Sunday targeted the Modi Government over a recent CAG report on Bharatmala project, alleging that infrastructure projects have been granted to “close friends” and donors of the BJP and asserted that only a JPC probe can unravel the truth.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Bharatmala Pariyojana is aimed at developing 35,000 km of national highways to make freight movement across the country more efficient.

“Yet, the most remarkable feature of the project has been the efficiency with which costs have been inflated and projects handed over to the Prime Minister’s close friends and his party’s electoral bond donors, as shown in a recent CAG report covering the period 2017-21,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded a 250 km four-lane project between Suryapet and Khammam in Telangana to a consortium in which Adani Transport was the dominant partner with a 74 per cent work share.

According to the CAG, he said Adani Transport “did not fulfil the condition of ‘Request for Proposal’ regarding experience of five years” building highways.

“Despite being completely unqualified to bid, Adani Transport once again benefited from Modi’s Magic. NHAI declared on 20th February, 2019 that Adani Transport was qualified to bid (without giving reasons) and awarded the project to the Adani-led consortium on 8th March, 2019 at a cost of Rs 1,566 crore,” he alleged.

Ramesh claimed that under the “hybrid annuity model” the Adani consortium received 40 per cent of the project amount as a direct cash subsidy, even though it was never actually qualified to bid.

“Other projects were awarded to one firm with strong BJP links and to four other firms that have been major donors to the BJP, as shown in the party’s own financial statements,” he alleged.

“This leads to many questions: Is there not a quid pro quo behind the award of these projects by the Modi government-controlled NHAI? Will the BJP release its entire list of donors in the last nine years?

“Is there no limit to the favouritism that the PM will bestow upon his close friends, colleagues and financiers when it comes to lucrative infrastructure contracts,” the Congress leader asked.

“Are Indian taxpayers’ funds simply meant to line the pockets of the PM and his friends,” he asked.

Ramesh alleged the CAG, whose reports the media once used to breathlessly report, has shed light on “deep-seated corruption in the Modi government”.

“As we have repeatedly demanded, only a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe can unravel the full extent of the Adani MegaScam in multiple sectors,” he said.

#BJP #Congress #Jairam Ramesh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

2
Ludhiana

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

3
Himachal

Himachal imposes ban on hill cutting, fresh building permissions till September 16

4
Comment Touchstones

Goodbye, Khosla Saab

5
Diaspora

'The filth that is India': Australian real estate agent suspended after racist email to Indian tenant

6
India

'One nation, one election': Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kovind-led 8-member panel

7
India

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

8
Sports

Asia Cup: Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya shine brightly as rain forces India and Pakistan to split points

9
Punjab

Punjab to fill 2,037 posts of patwari to counter stir

10
Punjab

Row over dissolution of panchayats: Punjab govt shielding 2 babus in CMO?

Don't Miss

View All
At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Top News

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Corruption, casteism and communalism will have no place in our national life by 2047: PM Modi

Says India’s economic growth ‘natural by-product’ of 9 years...

Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls

Top law ministry officials brief panel chairman Kovind on simultaneous polls

The government had on Saturday notified the eight-member hig...

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Idea of ‘one nation, one election’ attack on Indian Union and all its states: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s attack comes after government set up a high-level p...

Sanatana dharma like dengue, malaria, needs to be eradicated: MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

'Sanatana Dharma like dengue and malaria, needs to be eradicated': MK Stalin's son rakes controversy

BJP to campaign extensively, Udhayanidhi says 'won't be cowe...

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc parties of insulting 'Sanatana Dharma'

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has all...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Amritsar MC seals four buildings, stops construction work at 15 sites

Used plastic carry bags, bottles stored at 22 No. fatak seized

Awareness can prevent spread of dengue: Expert

Multipronged strategy to counter drug abuse in Punjab, says DIG

Block-level games commence in Ajnala

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

4 commercial buildings sealed for bylaw violations

PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

PO lands in police net after 17 years

2K wait for corneal transplant at PGI

MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

Delhi minor slits tutor's throat over repeated sexual abuse, held

G-20: Delhi Metro to sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters from September 4-13

Ready for G20 Summit

G20: Little work done by AAP in nine years: L-G

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory for summit

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

17 days after 2 brothers jumped into Beas in Jalandhar, Kapurthala police finally lodge FIR against Punjab Police SHO Navdeep Singh

Double suicide: 16 days on, body of one of missing Dhillon siblings ‘found’

Travel agent dupes 12 Nurmahal, Phillaur residents of Rs 1.80 crore

Video of Kapurthala girl selling ‘chitta’ goes viral, brother arrested with heroin

Heated argument over ride in auto turns ugly

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at ~3,148

Come Wed, fly from city to Delhi in 75 minutes at Rs 3,148

Teacher dies by suicide at village govt primary school

Conman posing as relative from Canada dupes city resident of Rs 10L

MC official booked for Rs 79-lakh fraud

2 transporters robbed of mobiles, attacked

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth ~2.1 crore

Patiala cops freeze peddlers’ 7 properties worth Rs 2.1 crore

Paris-Brest-Paris: City’s Kanwar pedals 1,200 km in 84 hours