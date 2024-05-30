INS Shivalik reaches Singapore for drill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Even as a flotilla of three Indian warships — INS Shakti and INS Delhi and INS Kiltan — has ended its operational deployment in the South China Sea, another Indian warship, INS Shivalik, on Wednesday reached Singapore for eastward transit through the same route. It will take part in the biennial RIMPAC exercise scheduled to commence on June 26 around the Hawaiian Islands in the Pacific Ocean. TNS

High Court grants bail to Sharjeel Imam

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted statutory bail to Sharjeel Imam in a UAPA and sedition case related to his alleged inflammatory speeches at AMU and Jamia area against the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, he will continue to be behind bars since he is also an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

6 chargesheeted for attack on Army camp

new delhi: The NIA on Wednesday chargesheeted six accused in a case of terror attack on an Army camp by ULFA(I) in Tinsukia district of Assam in November last year.

