 Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant equipped with new radar, missile launch platform : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant equipped with new radar, missile launch platform

Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant equipped with new radar, missile launch platform

Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant equipped with new radar, missile launch platform

A helicopter lands on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.



Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, December 31

Indian Navy’s first indigenously designed and manufactured aircraft carrier, the INS Vikrant, is back sailing, after completing a mandatory ‘guarantee refit’ at the Cochin Shipyard, which originally made the 45,000 tonne warship.

MF-STAR radar system

The indigenously designed and manufactured aircraft carrier is now fitted with an Israel-designed multi-functional MF-STAR radar system and launch platform for medium range surface-to-air missiles — Barak 8.

“The sailing is part of the sea trials after the refit,” sources said adding that a key addition is the launch platform for medium range surface-to-air missiles – the Barak 8. The carrier has also now been fitted with

Israel-designed MF-STAR (multi-function surveillance, track and guidance radar) – both are crucial as the warship is heading for an operational deployment in January.

The MF-STAR detects airborne threats like aircraft, anti-ship missiles and cruise missiles, the Barak-8 missile can shoot these at ranges of 80 km or more.

In the first week of December, Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, who headed the Southern Naval Command, told reporters in Kochi that Vikrant would be “operationalised” by the end of January 2024. Vice Admiral Hampiholi retired today and is succeeded by Vice Admiral V Srinivas.

The INS Vikrant also has new Commanding Officer Captain Birendra S Bains, assumed command from Capt Vidhyadhar Harke.

The mandatory ‘guarantee refit’ entails repairing, re-equipping, and re-supplying the concerned platform to certify its overall functioning.

The INS Vikrant was commissioned in September 2022, the refit was pre-scheduled to be carried out once the carrier completed its flight trials and fleet integration activities. The carrier showcased its maritime prowess as part of two-carrier battle group operations – with the INS Vikramaditya — off Goa coast in the first week of June 2023.

The Vikrant, once deployed, will lead the carrier battle group at sea. It will expand Indian Navy’s arch of ‘surveillance’, provide more attack options at sea while having the agility to match latest warships. A carrier battle group would comprise the Vikrant, a submarine or two, three- or four other warships and a fleet tanker carrying tonnes of food and fuel for mid-sea replenishment.

Besides own radars, the Vikrant will get feed from satellite Rukmini, surveillance planes like the Boeing P8-I and Drones like the Predator.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Navy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry

2
Punjab

Punjab schools to open at 10 am from January 1 due to severe cold weather

3
Punjab

Dalit girl dies by suicide after being raped by two youths in Ropar village

4
India

‘Mum, Memories and Marmalade’: Watch Sonia-Rahul’s 'jam session' and light-hearted banter about food

5
Chandigarh

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra all set to join Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 17’

7
Punjab

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest at 7.2 degrees Celsius

8
J & K

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

9
Punjab

Punjab refuses to send tableau for Bharat Parv

10
Himachal

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

ISRO's 1st black holes mission to take off shortly

ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies

At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...

North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked

North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked

Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...

Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted?

Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...

13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...

Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech

Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech

After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...


Cities

View All

516 gm of gold worth ~33L seized at airport

516 gm of gold worth Rs 33L seized at airport

G20 edu meet puts city on global map

4 of robbers' gang held, bikes recovered

RMPI protests over police inaction

Firing outside eating joint in Chheharta

~11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Rs 11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Now, institute to confer degrees on special kids

Two thieves land in Chandigarh police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Excise policy in works, Chandigarh mulls unveiling ahead of poll code

No awareness, outlet promoting artisans at Chandigarh railway station goes ‘unnoticed’

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Delhi again blames Haryana for rising ammonia in Yamuna river

AAP failed to ensure development: Delhi BJP prez

Will have to go to jail for paths chosen for public good: Kejri to AAP workers

At 382 AQI, Delhi ends 2023 on ‘very poor’ note

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar MC’s property tax recovery scheme gets poor response

Open House: What steps should the govt take to invite investors & industry to the Jalandhar district?

Kumar Gandharva brought Malwa alive in his music: Kalapini Komkali

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

New Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar vows to crack down on drug mafia

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case