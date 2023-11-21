‘Inspired by Gurus’: PM Modi’s Sikh outreach in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued to lead the BJP’s Rajasthan poll campaign from the front, launching a massive Sikh outreach in Hanumangarh, home to a sizable Sikh population.



“The BJP government prioritises heritage and development and is inspired by the Gurus. Guru Nanak Dev ji left his mark across the world for serving humanity. We brought our citizens back with utmost respect from Afghanistan and ensured the sacred Guru Granth Sahib was flown in from the war-torn region with absolute reverence and dignity,” the PM said, seeking to engage Sikhs.

As per the 2011 Census, Sikhs make up 12.23 per cent of the population in the district, the second highest after Hindus, who make up 80.75 per cent of the people.

Addressing voters in the Pilibanga area of Hanumangarh, the PM also accused the Congress of never gathering the courage to address the Kartarpur Corridor issue.

“They never mustered the courage to open the Kartarpur Corridor. This task was also destined for me. The BJP celebrated the festivals of the Gurus with grandeur globally and also announced observance of the sacrifices of Sahibzaadas as Veer Bal Diwas,” said the Prime Minister, urging people to elect a government that liberates Rajasthan “from thugs, rioters, corrupt individuals, oppressors and appeasers”. In his twin rallies at Pilibanga and Pali today, the PM also took on the anti-BJP INDIA bloc for what he called its “anti-women” mindset.

The PM also criticised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, an important leader of the INDIA bloc, and recalled the latter’s recent offensive remarks related to reproductive rights of women.

“In both the cases, the Congress did not think it should oppose offensive anti-women remarks made by its own minister here and by the CM of Bihar,” said the PM, who addressed a roadshow in favour of party candidates in Bikaner, represented in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Lack of development, and prioritisation of corruption, nepotism and appeasement by the Congress remained a dominant theme in PM Modi’s political offensive against the Congress on Monday.

