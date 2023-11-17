Inspired me: As MP votes, PM sends strong message to tribal Shahdol

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, November 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sent a strong signal of solidarity to Madhya Pradesh as the state voted in single phase elections.
“Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh inspired me,” the PM said at BJP’s Diwali Milan event in the national capital citing two instances that demonstrated hyper local capacities of the country to become a developed nation by 2047.
In the first instance, he heaped praises on MP’s tribal Shahdol where a large number of people play football.
“I was told Shahdol is mini Brazil…every alley has a football club. There are families with four generations consisting of national level football players. Even Brazil would not have this capacity. It’s this that gives me the confidence that India can become a developed nation soon.”
In the second instance, the PM mentioned the women associated with Shahdol self-help groups with more than Rs 1 lakh earnings.
“When I asked a lady what she did with the money, she said she bought a scooty for her husband who used to travel by a cycle. She later even took a bank loan to buy a tractor. This inspired me to decide that our government will work to make two crore Indian women associated with SHHs lakh pati didis,” the PM said sending a signal of solidarity with the voters, especially tribals.
