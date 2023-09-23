Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

Describing institutional collaboration as precursor to solution finding while adjudicating judicial questions, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday said it also played a significant role in increasing access to justice.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) two-day ‘International Lawyers Conference’ here, the CJI said it’s utopian to think there will be a day when “we find perfect solutions with no challenges to justice delivery”.

He, however, said, “It’s definitely not utopian to aspire for a world where nations, institutions and most importantly individuals are open to engage with and learn from one another without feeling threatened or belittled.”

The CJI said rapid technological advancement has created “complex legal issues”, with lawyers leading the way in navigating this landscape. While the judiciary definitely bears the responsibility of administering justice and upholding the rule of law, lawyers play an equally vital role, he noted.

”In an era characterised by ever-increasing globalisation, the role of lawyers has evolved to address myriad global legal challenges,” he said.

Describing social media as a “borderless world of communications” which connects the globe but distorts and disregards ethical and moral demands, Attorney General R Venkataramani said there’s a need to talk about the impact of social media on justice delivery.

Asserting that ‘Bharat’ is the present and future of the world, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said her growing economic power was attracting foreign investment like never before.

Mehta said there were 21,000 district courts, 25 high courts and the Supreme Court in India, and now every document of every court was available in digitised format that could be accessed by anybody.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #Social Media