‘Insult to Parliament’: Sibal slams PM Modi, Amit Shah for not making statement on security breach inside House

New Delhi, December 18
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday said it was an “insult” to Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah made remarks on the Parliament security breach issue in public instead of speaking inside the House.
Two people jumped from the visitors gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, with opposition parties, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Some members have also sought Shah’s resignation.
The government has insisted that the security in Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and it has been following the Speaker’s directives.
December 13 Security Breach— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 18, 2023
PM ji
Amit ji
Instead of facing Parliament
You both express yourself in public
An insult to Parliament
But then, for you, institutional etiquette is not part of your vocabulary !
In a post on X, Sibal said, “December 13 Security Breach. PM ji, Amit ji...Instead of facing Parliament, you both express yourself in public. An insult to Parliament. But then, for you, institutional etiquette is not part of your vocabulary!”
On Thursday, Shah had said at a media conclave that the Parliament security breach is a serious issue and the Lok Sabha Speaker has taken cognisance. He accused the opposition of indulging in politics over the issue.
“There has been a lapse in security and a Committee has been formed to look into it,” he said, adding that the panel will submit its report in a day’s time.
In an interview with the Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’, Prime Minister Modi said probe agencies are investigating the security breach incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.
The newspaper said he described the breach as painful and a matter of concern.
“Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue,” Modi said.
#Amit Shah #Kapil Sibal #Narendra Modi #Parliament security breach #Rajya Sabha
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1