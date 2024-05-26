 Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India; 37 cities record temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India; 37 cities record temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius

Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India; 37 cities record temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius

‘Red’ warning issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat

Intense heat sweeps large swathes of India; 37 cities record temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius

Amid extreme heat, residents collect drinking water from a tanker in Jaipur. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 26

People in large parts of India sweated through a deadly heat wave that tested power grids and disaster preparedness of states on Sunday while Maharashtra’s Akola imposed Section 144 until May 31, prohibiting public gatherings.

A ‘red’ warning has been issued for Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, indicating a “very high likelihood” of heat illness and heat stroke for all age groups.

Rajasthan’s Phalodi was the hottest place in the country for the second consecutive day, recording a maximum temperature of 49.8 degrees Celsius. A day ago, the city hit 50 degrees Celsius—the highest temperature recorded in the country since June 1, 2019.

The state has reported multiple heat-related deaths in the last three days.

Official data showed that at least 37 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh recorded maximum temperatures of 45 degrees Celsius or above on Sunday, compared to 17 places a day ago.

Even the hills of Himachal Pradesh, a preferred destination to escape the punishing heat in the plains, also reeled under sizzling temperatures. Shimla experienced the hottest day of the season at 30.6 degrees Celsius while Una sizzled at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

At least eight places in Delhi recorded maximum temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius, with Mungeshpur and Najafgarh logging a sweltering 48.3 degrees Celsius and 48.1 degrees Celsius, respectively. Haryana’s Narnaul simmered at 47 degrees Celsius and Punjab’s Faridkot at 47.4 degrees Celsius.

The scorching heat prompted the administration in Maharashtra’s Akola to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) until May 31, prohibiting public gatherings.

Establishments have been instructed to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water and fans for workers. Private coaching classes should not be held during the afternoon, the administration directed.

According to the Central Water Commission, water storage in 150 major reservoirs in India dropped to just 24 per cent of their live storage last week, exacerbating water shortages in many states and significantly affecting hydropower generation.

The intense heat has already driven India’s power demand to 239.96 gigawatts, the highest so far this season, with air conditioners and coolers in homes and offices running at full capacity.

With no relief expected in the coming days, experts anticipate that the power demand could rise even further and surpass the all-time high of 243.27 GW recorded in September 2023.

The mercury soared to a sweltering 49 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan’s Barmer, 48.6 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, and 48.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer.

In an interaction with locals, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said round-the-clock monitoring is being done to ensure continued supply of electricity and water. Leaves of officers and personnel in the electricity, public health engineering, and medical departments have been cancelled.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said severe heat wave sizzled parts of Rajasthan and Delhi, while heat wave prevailed in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra’s Akola and Yavatmal, maximum temperatures hit 45.2 degrees Celsius and 46.6 degrees Celsius respectively while Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar saw the mercury soar to 46.2 degrees Celsius, Guna 46.2 degrees Celsius and Khajuraho 46 degrees Celsius.

The heat wave in May has seen several places across the country, including Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Arunachal Pradesh, recording their all-time high temperatures.

The Met Office said the extreme heat will continue in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra until May 29.

According to the IMD, warm night conditions could further exacerbate heat-related stress in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next four days.

High night temperatures are particularly dangerous because the body doesn’t get a chance to cool down. Increasing nighttime heat is more common in cities due to the urban heat island effect, where metro areas are significantly hotter than their surroundings.

Akash Vashishtha, the founder-secretary of the Society for Protection of Environment and Biodiversity, said urban regions like Delhi-NCR become heat chambers due to land and surface concretization, causing a heat multiplier effect.

The severe heat wave condition in Delhi-NCR is not typical for this time of the year but is the consequence of extensively concretized land surfaces creating ‘urban heat islands’, which amplify the trapped heat in the lower atmosphere, he said.

Incoming solar radiation, once reflected from the land surface, lacks open space to escape to the upper atmosphere. The heat gets trapped due to horizontal and vertical concretized structures, significantly raising ambient temperatures, Vashishtha said.

Severe heat waves have impacted a large number of people in parts of India for three years in a row, affecting health, water availability, agriculture, power generation, and other sectors of the economy.

Parts of India saw record-smashing maximum temperatures in April too, with Kerala reporting at least five deaths due to suspected heat stroke.

Similar heat waves could occur once every 30 years, and these have already become about 45 times more likely due to climate change, according to ‘World Weather Attribution’, a group of leading climate scientists.

Experts say those working outdoors, the elderly and children are at higher risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 166,000 people died as a result of heat waves between 1998 and 2017. India reported 3,812 deaths due to heat waves between 2015 and 2022, with Andhra Pradesh alone logging 2,419 fatalities, the government told the Parliament in July last year.

Shyamal Santra of the NGO Transform Rural India said studies show that students perform worse in tests when they experience a “hot school year” compared to a “cool school year”.

“With 15 per cent of government schools in India not having a functional electricity connection and many being single-classroom schools, heat waves disproportionately affect rural educational outcomes,” he said.

In the absence of adequate cold-chain infrastructure, extreme heat can cause major damage to fresh produce. Studies show India faces food losses worth USD 13 billion a year, with only four per cent of fresh produce covered by cold chain facilities.

According to a World Bank report, India could account for 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress-associated productivity decline by 2030.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat #Maharashtra #Rajasthan #Uttar Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

The Tribune Analysis: Reputation on line for Manohar Lal Khattar, Nayab Singh Saini as Bhupinder Singh Hooda looks to bounce back

2
Punjab

Quit AAP 5 years ago, Lamba now votes for it

3
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi raises poll stakes in Punjab with loan waiver, MSP law promise

4
Delhi

7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar; owner arrested, police probe irregularities

5
Punjab

Maluka showers praise on PM

6
Delhi

Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

7
Punjab

Akali Dal expels Adesh Partap for ‘anti-party’ activities

8
India

The Tribune Analysis: Why is Kejriwal using ‘75-year rule’ and Adityanath to corner BJP and PM Narendra Modi

9
Punjab

BJP open to talks with farmers: Goyal

10
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch 3rd IPL title

'Super Kings': Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch 3rd IPL title

KKR produce a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH f...

Severe cyclone ‘Remal’ barrels towards Bengal coast; over 1 lakh shifted to shelters

Severe cyclone ‘Remal’ barrels towards Bengal coast; over 1 lakh shifted to shelters

Wes Bengal’s coastal areas on high alert; cyclone, accompani...

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves extension; Gen Pa...

Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar; owner arrested, police probe irregularities

Delhi Government orders magisterial inquiry into fire traged...

Collegium system ‘undemocratic’, BJP-led NDA will try to scrap it: Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha

Collegium system ‘undemocratic’, BJP-led NDA will try to scrap it: Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha

Former Union Minister was addressing an election rally in Ka...


Cities

View All

CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to people to vote for change

CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to people to vote for change

Aujla posts SAD (Amritsar) chief’s video clip amid election campaign

Congress’s star campaigners Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule to engage with city voters

BJP open to talks with farmers: Goyal

Lok Sabha poll: Independent candidate to support Amritpal Singh

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Kapil Dev, Kirti Azad join poll pitch

Priyanka, Kejri, Tharoor set to visit Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: 62.8% turnout in Panchkula district, 6.84% lower than 2019 poll

INDIA VOTES 2024: Show balance sheet of BJP’s 10-yr term, Tewari asks rival

Sanjay Tandon intensifies padyatra campaign

Six newborns die in fire at East Delhi children's hospital

7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar; owner arrested, police probe irregularities

Children hospital fire heart-rending, guilty won’t be spared: CM Arvind Kejriwal

3 die as fire breaks out at residential building in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar; owner booked

Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Prof Eqbal Hussain moves Delhi High Court challenging order quashing his appointment as Jamia officiating V-C

PM’s rallies failed to enthuse voters: Channi

PM’s rallies failed to enthuse voters: Channi

Tharoor advocates for INDIA bloc

Voters put up banners to make their voice heard

Quit AAP 5 years ago, Lamba now votes for it

Candidates make a beeline for dera

BJP don’t understand emotions of Punjabis, MSP as promised not given to farmers, says Priyanka Gandhi in Punjab’s Khanna

BJP don’t understand emotions of Punjabis, MSP as promised not given to farmers, says Priyanka Gandhi in Punjab’s Khanna

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticises Centre over unfair land compensation

Confident of decisive mandate after first 2 phases, says Jairam Ramesh

Ludhiana district on top with 2,078 poll permissions

As demand soars during campaigning, prices of flowers skyrocket in Ludhiana

No progress taking place under BJP government, unemployment highest in 45 years: Priyanka Gandhi

No progress taking place under BJP government, unemployment highest in 45 years: Priyanka Gandhi

AAP’s free power a failure in face of cuts: Preneet

BJP hired daily wagers for PM’s Patiala rally, alleges Congress

AAP lines up star campaigners in Patiala to counter Modi’s impact