Intention behind electoral bonds scheme was good: Gadkari; says no party can survive sans funds

Ahmedabad, March 23
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said it was not possible to run a political party without funds, and added that the Centre had introduced the electoral bonds scheme, now struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, in 2017 with a "good intention".
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said all political parties need to sit together and deliberate if the Supreme Court gives any further direction on the matter.
He made the comments at an event organised by a media house in GIFT City near Gandhinagar on Friday.
"When Arun Jaitely was (Union finance) minister, I was part of that discussion (regarding electoral bonds). No party can survive without resources. In some countries, governments fund political parties. There is no such system in India. Thus, we chose this system of financing political parties," said Gadkari on a question about electoral bonds.
He noted the main intention behind introducing electoral bonds was that political parties get funds directly, but the names (of donors) are not disclosed because "problems arise if the party in power changes".
The road transport and highways minister said just like a media house needs a sponsor to finance an event, political parties also require funds to run their affairs.
"You need to see the ground reality. How are parties supposed to fight elections? We brought this system of electoral bonds to bring transparency. So, our intention was good when we brought electoral bonds. If the SC finds any shortcomings in it and asks us to rectify it, all parties will sit together and unanimously deliberate on it," emphasised the former BJP president.
"In the interest of our country and value-based democracy, everyone needs to find a transparent way (of financing parties). Because without funds, parties can't undertake any activity," asserted the minister.
The Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment last month, annulled the electoral bonds scheme ahead of the April-May Lok Sabha polls.
The top court said the scheme violates the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.
Since then, the State Bank of India (SBI) has released different sets of data pertaining to the electoral bonds, containing details about funds received by political parties under the scheme, to the Election Commission.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...