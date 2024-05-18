Interim bail eludes Hemant Soren as top court defers hearing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

There was no immediate relief for Jharkhand ex-CM Hemant Soren in a PMLA case linked to a land scam on Friday as the Supreme Court deferred to May 21 the hearing on his plea for interim bail to enable him to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha poll.

The SC, which had on May 13 issued a notice to the ED on Soren’s petition challenging his arrest, asked the agency to file response on plea for interim bail as also his challenge to arrest by Monday and posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hemant Soren #Jharkhand #Supreme Court