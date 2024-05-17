 Interim bail eludes JMM leader Hemant Soren as Supreme Court defers hearing to Tuesday : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Interim bail eludes JMM leader Hemant Soren as Supreme Court defers hearing to Tuesday

Interim bail eludes JMM leader Hemant Soren as Supreme Court defers hearing to Tuesday

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta asks the ED to respond to Soren’s petition against his arrest by May 20

Interim bail eludes JMM leader Hemant Soren as Supreme Court defers hearing to Tuesday

The ED has alleged that “huge amounts of proceeds of crime” were generated by Soren through manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores of rupees. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 17

There was no immediate relief to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to a land scam as the Supreme Court on Friday deferred to May 21 the hearing on his plea for interim bail to enable him to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta – which had on May 13 issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Soren’s petition challenging his arrest in the case – asked the probe agency to file its response to Soren’s plea for interim bail as also his challenge to arrest by Monday and posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Arrested on January 31 in the case by the ED, Soren has challenged the May 3 order of the Jharkhand High Court dismissing his petition against the arrest. He has also sought interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha election till the court delivers its verdict on his plea against the arrest.

On behalf of Soren, senior counsel Kapil Sibal insisted that the matter needed to be heard expeditiously as one of the four phases of the Lok Sabha polls was already over and the second phase was scheduled to be held on May 20.

However, the Bench posted the matter to May 21 after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju submitted on behalf of the ED that he wasn’t prepared and that the probe agency needed time to file its reply.

Polling for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand is scheduled to be held in four phases—May 13 (4 seats), May 20 (3 seats), May 25 (4 seats) and June 1 (three seats).

Denying the allegations levelled by the ED, Sibal said Soren had nothing to do with the land in question and that he was ready to answer all the allegations against the former Jharkhand Chief Minister.

On May 13, Sibal had said the whole exercise would become infructuous if there was delay in deciding the petition as the Lok Sabha elections would be over.

Sibal had sought to emphasise that Soren’s prayer for release was covered by the top court’s May 10 order granting a three-week interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Just before his arrest on January 31, he had resigned as Jharkhand chief minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

Soren is lodged in judicial custody at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi. The ED has alleged that “huge amounts of proceeds of crime” were generated by Soren through manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores of rupees.

On May 10, the Bench had disposed of his petition seeking a direction to the high court to deliver its verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case as it had become infructuous in view of the fact that the high court delivered its judgement on May 3 and the JMM leader had already challenged it in the top court. Soren contended that the high court erred in dismissing his plea against the arrest.

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hemant Soren #Jharkhand #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

2
Delhi

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

3
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway closed for heavy vehicles, 200 trucks stuck near Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti

4
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh's googly: 'AAP hasn’t asked me to campaign'

5
Himachal

Woman's body found stuffed in bag outside hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali

6
India

Former NIA Director-General Dinkar Gupta gets ‘Z-plus’ security

7
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

All is not bright on the BJP front

8
India

'INDIA alliance my brainchild, very much part of it', says Mamata Banerjee after 'outside support' remark

9
Haryana The Tribune INTERVIEW

Agniveer crucial for Haryana, worried over drop in aspirants: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

10
World

Chinese President Jinping, Russian counterpart Putin hint at political settlement to end Ukraine war

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Bibhav Kumar repeatedly attacked me with full force: Swati Maliwal in FIR in assault case

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic ac...

Political hitman back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on viral video

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

A video from Kejriwal’s house has surfaced

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy?

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

While BJP makes it all about women’s ‘asmita’, unverified vi...

Interim bail eludes JMM leader Hemant Soren as Supreme Court defers hearing to Tuesday

Interim bail eludes JMM leader Hemant Soren as Supreme Court defers hearing to Tuesday

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ...

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court today

Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday


Cities

View All

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Taranjit Sandhu carries on campaign in Amritsar

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

UP Chief Minister Yogi to woo migrant voters on May 20

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to woo migrant voters in Chandigarh on May 20

Chandigarh mayoral elections: AAP slams BJP over inaction on Masih

Daily flight to Abu Dhabi from Mohali airport

BJP did nothing for Chandigarh, I’ll bring in law for relief to CHB homeowners: Congress candidate Manish Tewari

BJP-led Central Govt muzzled voice of people: Varun Chaudhary

Bibhav Kumar repeatedly attacked me with full force: Swati Maliwal in FIR in assault case

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

“This is about justice not politics”: Nirmala Sitharaman seeks Kejriwal’s apology in Maliwal assault case

Swati Maliwal records statement at Tiz Hazari court; police to reach Arvind Kejriwal’s house to probe assault case

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Despite ECI directive, no letup in farmers’ opposition to BJP’s campaigning in district

Verka’s presence at Charanjit Channi's rallies strengthens campaign

Social media dominates as candidates vie for digital supremacy

Four miscreants try to rob brother-sister duo

Bike mechanic ends life

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

No let-up in farm fires, city turns most polluted in state

Residents can visit my home any time for issues, says AAP’s Parashar

Congress candidate Warring calls for united front against BJP

SAD candidate Dhillon campaigns in Jagraon segment

Civic body officials face heat for dilly-dallying MP Bittu’s NDC plea

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Once burning issue for politicians, SYL canal no longer holds water

Farm fires triggering respiratory issues among children, elderly in rural areas

Woman killed, son hurt as truck hits motorcycle

Aerobins installed at girls’ hostel

Punjab pensioners up in arms over anomalies