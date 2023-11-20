‘Intoxicated’ passenger misbehaves with IndiGo crew on flight, arrested at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, November 20
A passenger on board an IndiGo flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru who was allegedly intoxicated and misbehaved with crew members despite multiple warnings was arrested, police said on Monday.
After landing on November 17, the 32-year-old passenger was handed over to the police at the Kempegowda International Airport here, a senior police officer said.
"Based on the complaint received from IndiGo, we registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the passenger. He was later released on bail," he added.
IndiGo said in a statement that the passenger on flight 6E 556 was intoxicated and misbehaved with the crew despite multiple warnings.
"The passenger was handed over to the local law enforcement authorities on arrival for further legal action. We regret the inconvenience caused to the other passengers," the airline said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre, Kerala governor's office on state govt's plea alleging delay in granting assent to bills
The bench takes note of the submissions of senior advocate K...
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: PM Modi speaks to Dhami on rescue operations, says need to maintain workers' morale
The prime minister says it is necessary to maintain the mora...
Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 338 at 8 am on Monday
Viral video: Alcohol, meat served at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims
Want Pakistan to hand over the management of gurdwara to a S...
Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US
Piyush Patel is hit by a car on Saturday evening while he wa...