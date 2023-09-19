Investigation over, SC dissolves Kheri SIT

New Delhi:
The SC has dissolved the Lakhimpur Kheri case SIT saying it had done its probe and submitted chargesheet.
Hoysala temples get UNESCO tag
New Delhi: The 13th century temples of the Hoysala dynasty in Belur, Halebidu and Somanathapur in Karnataka have been inscribed on the UNESCO world heritage list, taking India’s total such sites to 42. TNS
Sepoy’s kin take body; CM Biren vows action
Imphal: Family members of an Army soldier, who was abducted and killed in Manipur last week, agreed to take his body on Monday after Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured them stringent action in the case. PTI
Victim ‘singled out’ for ragging: JU probe
Kolkata: The committee formed by Jadavpur University to probe into the circumstances leading to the death of a fresher has concluded that the victim was “singled out” for severe pre-planned ragging, which included possible sexual abuse. PTI
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...