Investigation over, SC dissolves Kheri SIT

Tribune News Service

New Delhi:

The SC has dissolved the Lakhimpur Kheri case SIT saying it had done its probe and submitted chargesheet.

Hoysala temples get UNESCO tag

New Delhi: The 13th century temples of the Hoysala dynasty in Belur, Halebidu and Somanathapur in Karnataka have been inscribed on the UNESCO world heritage list, taking India’s total such sites to 42. TNS

Sepoy’s kin take body; CM Biren vows action

Imphal: Family members of an Army soldier, who was abducted and killed in Manipur last week, agreed to take his body on Monday after Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured them stringent action in the case. PTI

Victim ‘singled out’ for ragging: JU probe

Kolkata: The committee formed by Jadavpur University to probe into the circumstances leading to the death of a fresher has concluded that the victim was “singled out” for severe pre-planned ragging, which included possible sexual abuse. PTI

