Invite CM to resolve deadlock over pending Bills: Supreme Court to Tamil Nadu Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to invite Chief Minister MK Stalin for a meeting to break the deadlock over the Bills passed by the state Assembly.

“We would like the Governor to resolve the impasse… I think the Governor should invite the CM... And let them sit down and discuss it,” a three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud said.

Noting that it was conscious of the fact that it was dealing with high constitutional functionaries, the Bench, which also included Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, posted the matter for further hearing on December 11.

As senior counsel AM Singhvi said on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government that the Governor on November 28 sent the Bills re-adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in a special session on November 18 for consideration by the President, the Bench disapproved of “constitutional obstinacy” displayed by Ravi.

“Article 200 of the Constitution gives the Governor three choices — grant assent to the Bills or withhold assent or reserve them for the consideration of the President. In this case, the Governor withheld assent on November 13. Once he has withheld assent, there is no question of him referring them to the President,” the CJI told Attorney General R Venkataramani.

