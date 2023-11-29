IPS officer's parents, grandmother killed in car-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Durg, November 29
The parents and grandmother of a woman IPS officer were killed after a car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Wednesday.
The IPS officer, PD Nitya, is currently posted as Superintendent of Police of Leh district in Ladakh.
The accident took place on Tuesday night near Khedamara village under Jamul police station limits when the three victims were returning home in Smriti Nagar of Bhilai city (in Durg), an official said.
As per preliminary information, they had gone to Berla village in the car for some work.
The car collided with a truck which was coming from the opposite direction near Khedamara, leaving the three persons seriously injured, he said.
They were shifted to a nearby hospital where all of them -- Nitya's father P Venkataratnam (65), mother P Santhi (60) and her 85-year-old maternal grandmother -- were declared dead.
The truck was engaged in transporting slag (a by-product generated during manufacturing of steel) from a steel plant in Bhilai to a cement plant, the official said.
The truck driver has been arrested and a case registered against him, he said.
