Iran-seized ship crew yet to return

New Delhi, May 2
The 16 Indian crew members of the Israel-linked cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ which has been detained by Iran since April 13 are yet to return to India.
“Their return is dependent on several factors, including their contractual obligations. But all of them are in good health. We are in touch with Iranian authorities also for their release,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a media briefing where he was asked about the fate of the 16 sailors. The sole woman cadet, Ann Tessa Joseph, had returned to her hometown of Thrissur in Kerala a day before it was to go to the polls on April 19. At that time, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had lauded the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Iran for her safe return and said that PM Narendra Modi’s “guarantee delivers both at home and abroad”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi
Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...
BJP drops tainted Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from Kaiserganj, but gives ticket to his son
Congress alleges saffron party rewarded man accused of sexua...
Man gives triple talaq to wife in moving train, then beat her up before fleeing
An FIR was finally lodged and a manhunt launched for the acc...
India lodges protest as Beijing builds infra in PoK’s Shaksgam
Calls it bid to unilaterally alter situation on ground