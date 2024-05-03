Iran-seized ship crew yet to return

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

The 16 Indian crew members of the Israel-linked cargo ship ‘MSC Aries’ which has been detained by Iran since April 13 are yet to return to India.

“Their return is dependent on several factors, including their contractual obligations. But all of them are in good health. We are in touch with Iranian authorities also for their release,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a media briefing where he was asked about the fate of the 16 sailors. The sole woman cadet, Ann Tessa Joseph, had returned to her hometown of Thrissur in Kerala a day before it was to go to the polls on April 19. At that time, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had lauded the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Iran for her safe return and said that PM Narendra Modi’s “guarantee delivers both at home and abroad”.

