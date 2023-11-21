IRB jawan among two shot dead in Manipur

PTI

Imphal, November 20

A security man and his driver were shot dead by suspected members of Imphal valley-based terror groups in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Monday, officials said here.

The duo was travelling in a vehicle when suspected terror group members belonging to the state’s majority community carried out an ambush between Haraothel and Kobsha villages, the officials said.

One of the deceased was working with the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) as a jawan, the officials said.

The incident took place in an area adjacent the Singda dam, which has become a hotspot for insurgent groups to target tribal community members during the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state. A tribal organisation claimed that the Kuki-Zo community people were attacked without provocation and declared a “shutdown” in Kangpokpi district.

A police official said additional forces had been deployed in the area and a search was underway to arrest those involved in the incident.

