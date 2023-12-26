 Is PM Modi economist, asks Siddaramaiah at launch of registration of poll guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Is PM Modi economist, asks Siddaramaiah at launch of registration of poll guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’

Is PM Modi economist, asks Siddaramaiah at launch of registration of poll guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’

Candidates who are self-employed and continuing higher education are excluded from the scheme

Is PM Modi economist, asks Siddaramaiah at launch of registration of poll guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar during the launch of sate government's scheme for unemployed youths, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on December 26, 2023. PTI



PTI

Bengaluru, December 26

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising the five guarantees of the Congress Government and wondered whether he was an economist.

He also took a dig at the Prime Minister for failing to offer two crore jobs a year as promised 10 years ago.

“Mr Prime Minister, our Congress government has implemented all the five guarantees in Karnataka. Your statement that the state will go bankrupt has proved wrong,” he said.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at the launch of the registration of Congress party’s fifth and final poll guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ offering unemployment assistance of Rs 3,000 to graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders who passed in the academic year 2022-23.

“Is Modi an economist? He had said that Karnataka will go bankrupt if the five guarantees are implemented. The reality is that the state has grown financially strong now with the implementation of five guarantees,” the chief minister claimed.

“Have you (PM Modi) created two crore jobs a year as promised by you? You should have created 20 crore jobs in 10 years. Did you create so many jobs? You failed to keep up your word,” Siddaramaiah charged.

The Chief Minister explained that the state government will offer free training to youth besides giving them Yuva Nidhi assistance.

He also told the gathering that the disbursement of the benefit will start from Vivekananda Jayanti on January 12, 2024. The money will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Siddaramaiah also said that the government will take steps to fill the vacant jobs in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Sharanaprakash Patil and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, were among those who were present on the occasion.

According to officials, financial assistance would be given to those who do not get a job even after completion of 180 days from the date of passing the degree/diploma. The candidates are required to prove domicile of Karnataka for a minimum of six years, they said.

The unemployment allowance would be given for a period of two years from the date of announcement of the result or till he/she becomes employed/self-employed whichever is earlier.

Candidates who are self-employed and continuing higher education are excluded from the scheme.

According to Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Sharanaprakash Patil, this year Rs 250 crore has been allocated to the scheme. Next year an expenditure of Rs 1,250 crore is anticipated and the year after that the state may incur a spending of approximately Rs 2,500 crore.

Those who wish to avail the benefit can apply by logging on to ‘Seva Sindhu portal’, or through ‘Karnataka One’, ‘Bengaluru One’, ‘Grama One’ and ‘Bapuji Seva Kendra’. The enrollment will be free of cost, he added.

