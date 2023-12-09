ISIS module leader among 15 operatives arrested in Maharashtra, Karnataka: NIA

PTI

New Delhi, December 9

In a massive crackdown on the ISIS terrorist organisation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested its 15 operatives during multiple raids across Maharashtra and Karnataka, an official said.

The arrested accused included the leader of an ISIS module who was administering ‘bayath’ (oath of allegiance) to new recruits, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said.

Several NIA teams swooped down on as many as 44 locations in Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Mira Road and Pune in Maharashtra, and Bengaluru in Karnataka early Saturday morning, and apprehended the 15 accused for allegedly promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of the proscribed organisation, the official said.

#Karnataka #Maharashtra #National Investigation Agency NIA