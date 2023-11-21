 Israel-Hamas conflict: India says none should compromise on terrorism, calls for addressing concerns of Palestinians in sustainable manner : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Israel-Hamas conflict: India says none should compromise on terrorism, calls for addressing concerns of Palestinians in sustainable manner

Israel-Hamas conflict: India says none should compromise on terrorism, calls for addressing concerns of Palestinians in sustainable manner

Addressing virtual BRICS meeting, on behalf of PM Modi, EAM said in response to the crisis in Gaza, India has sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and will continue its relief assistance

Israel-Hamas conflict: India says none should compromise on terrorism, calls for addressing concerns of Palestinians in sustainable manner

'India's economic assistance to Palestine, development projects there and financial support to the Palestinian Authority reflect that position.' Video grab: @DrSJaishankar/X



PTI

New Delhi, November 21

At a BRICS meeting convened to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, India on Tuesday said the immediate crisis was triggered by a terrorist attack and none should compromise where terrorism is concerned, even as it called for addressing concerns of Palestinians and stressed the two-state solution.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who addressed the virtual meeting on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also pointed out that in response to the crisis in Gaza, India has sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and will continue its relief assistance.

"The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza is causing immense human suffering, including to civilians, elderly, women and children. We welcome all efforts of the international community towards de-escalation. Right now there is an urgent need to ensure that humanitarian aid and relief, effectively and safely reach the population of Gaza," Jaishankar said at the meeting hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, among others.

"It is also imperative that all hostages are released. We believe that there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law. We are all aware that the immediate crisis was triggered by the terrorist attack of October 7. Where terrorism itself is concerned, none of us should or can compromise with it. Hostage-taking is equally unacceptable and cannot be condoned," Jaishankar said.

He noted that subsequent developments have deepened concerns even more with large scale civilian casualties and a humanitarian crisis being witnessed.

"We strongly condemn any death of civilians. Along with the need for restraint and immediate humanitarian support, India also emphasises the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," the external affairs minister said.

Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to several leaders in the region and across the world in this context, Jaishankar said the PM has highlighted the need to create conditions for peace and restart direct and meaningful peace negotiations.

"We believe that the concerns of the Palestinian people must be addressed in a serious and sustainable manner. This can only happen with a two-state solution that is based on peaceful coexistence," he said.

India has been consistently supportive of international efforts towards this end, he added.

"Over the years, India has supported the socio-economic welfare of the Palestinian people and strengthening of their national institutions. Our development partnership is geared towards these objectives. We continue to provide assistance both bilaterally and through the UN," Jaishankar said.

India's economic assistance to Palestine, development projects there and financial support to the Palestinian Authority reflect that position, he said.

"India remains supportive of the UN relief and welfare agency's role and have been contributing USD 5 million annually. In response to the crisis in Gaza, India has also sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including 16.5 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies. We thank Egypt for facilitating this delivery. Our relief assistance will continue," Jaishankar asserted.

The international community is today facing a very complex situation that has many dimensions, he said.

"We have to address them all and yet have to prioritise. Our endeavour should be to both make a difference on the ground immediately while also creating conditions for lasting solutions," Jaishankar said.

He also lauded South Africa for the initiative to convene the BRICS and also include those who would be part of the group in due course.

Israel has been carrying out a massive military operation in Gaza following the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7. Hamas killed around 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220 others. Around 11,500 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

There has been mounting criticism of Israel for the death of a large number of civilians, including women and children, in Gaza in its military operations.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey

2
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

3
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

4
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Gurpatwant Pannun

5
India

Supreme Court fumes over non-elevation of two as Punjab and Haryana High Court judges

6
Trending

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

7
Delhi

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

8
Uttarakhand

Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

9
India

India’s World Cup loss: Two die by suicide in West Bengal, Odisha

10
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer now has charge of only Sports and Y...

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Focus on horizontal drilling, say officials as first video of trapped workers is released

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Officials say focus on horizontal drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers, vertical shaft second-best option

NDRF teams doing rehearsal at the site to deal with any cont...

Stubble burning: Farmers being made villain without being heard, says Supreme Court

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

Bench led by Justice SK Kaul says ‘the stick must also follo...

Israel-Hamas conflict: India says none should compromise on terrorism, calls for addressing concerns of Palestinians in sustainable manner

Israel-Hamas conflict: India says none should compromise on terrorism, calls for addressing concerns of Palestinians in sustainable manner

Addressing virtual BRICS meeting, on behalf of PM Modi, EAM ...

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

Saffron party slams Congress leader’s remarks as ‘shameful a...


Cities

View All

BSF recovers 565 grams of heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone near IB in Amritsar

BSF seizes heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

SGPC executive calls for meeting over 'Bandi Singhs'

Protests over penalising of farmers on pretext of crop residue burning

With seven more farm fire cases, total count reaches 1,561 in Amritsar district

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

Bathinda: Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Impersonator incident raises security concerns at PGI

Mohali: Gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized at SBSI Airport

CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

6 pupils, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

RRTS project: Supreme Court orders Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi

'Issue of stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, can be addressed'

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Event held at Police DAV Public