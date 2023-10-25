Israel urges India to proscribe Hamas as terror organisation

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

Time has come for India to proscribe Hamas as a terrorist organisation like many other nations have done, Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon said on Wednesday.

The Israeli envoy, at an interaction with journalists, also thanked India for its “100 per cent” support to Israel in its anti-terror operations against Hamas.

Gilon said Israel conveyed to relevant Indian authorities to declare Hamas as a terrorist organisation following its brutal attack on Israel on October 7.

At the same time, he indicated that the matter was taken up earlier as well.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among first world leaders to condemn the terror attack... India is a very important moral voice in the world and the important countries for us are with us,” Gilon said.

“It is time for India to declare Hamas as terrorist organisation in India,” he said, adding many countries have already done that.

“India is solidly supporting us in our counter-terror operations,” he said.

The latest conflict has been triggered by the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza on October 7. Israel launched a massive counter offensive in Gaza to avenge the attacks.

“For Israel, it is a war to survive in the Middle East,” Gilon said, asserting that Israel is determined to destroy Hamas.

He said the purpose of the Israeli action against Hamas is to ensure that the brutality that was perpetrated by the organisation is not repeated.

#Hamas #Israel