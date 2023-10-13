 Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from sending supplies to Hamas, Hezbollah

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Israeli soldiers from an artillery unit use a tank near the country’s border with the Gaza Strip on Thursday. REUTERS



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 12

Israel on Thursday refused to pause its siege of the Gaza Strip for aid or evacuations until all its hostages were freed even as the US urged it to protect civilians and the Red Cross warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who landed in Tel Aviv on a trip to show solidarity, told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that America would always be by Israel’s side and give security assistance, but he urged Israel to show restraint “even when it’s difficult”.

US Secy of State Antony Blinken with Israel PM Netanyahu. ANI

At least 200 more civilians died in Gaza Strip during the Israeli airstrikes with the besieged area’s residents facing inhuman conditions due to lack of power, which has affected telecom services and water supply.

Videos showed illegal Israeli settlers near Gaza resuming their assaults on the Palestinians. At least two persons were gunned down when a car full of settlers opened fire on a Palestinian funeral ceremony. Terrorist outfit Hamas claimed that the killing of 200 Palestinians by Israeli settlers this year alone was one of the triggers for its assault on 20 Israeli settlements around Gaza. Blinken and Egyptian leaders, menwhile, were in intensive talks with Israel to allow the delivery of aid and fuel through the sole crossing point between Gaza and Sinai, which is closed. Iraq also said it was talking to Egypt on sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

On Thursday, Israeli planes went further afield and damaged the runways of airports in Syrian cities of Damascus and Aleppo, damaging their runways. It justified the bombing as a move to prevent Iran from sending supplies to Hamas and Hezbollah militants. An Iranian plane reportedly turned back to Tehran following the bombing.

Blinken met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as well as Netanyahu and advocated “integration, normalisation and equal measures of justice, opportunity, dignity for all peoples, including the Palestinians”. He added, “Or there’s the path that Hamas has shown to the world these last few days—terror, destruction, nihilism, a path that leads to nowhere for anyone except to the darkest places in our souls.”

Blinken will meet the Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Friday.

#Gaza strip #Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

The 'ultimate Delhi moment' during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

2
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

3
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

4
Punjab

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

5
India

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

6
World

'Beheading children': Israel's new war cabinet vows to 'wipe Hamas off the earth'

7
Entertainment

Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

8
India

India terms Hamas assault on Israel a 'terror attack', but pushes for talks and two-state solution

9
India

Now, spate of robberies in Canada temples

10
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai posts picture of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, edits out Jaya, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda

Don't Miss

View All
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

Top News

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...

First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Tel Aviv

Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv

India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution

‘We can’t kill a child’: SC on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy

‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy

Asks petitioner to reconsider decision

India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt

India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt

Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Implementation subject to SC approval: CM


Cities

View All

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Ward watch: Commercial hub needs proper upkeep of roads, other amenities

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Committee for raising height of bridges across Sukhna Choe

Chandigarh MC to prepare bylaws on plastic waste

Fire breaks out at Sec 17 shop

Morphed photos of students go viral, parents lodge plaint

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Nostalgia in air as National Museum gears up for new home

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Vehicle thieves' gang busted

Man honey trapped, assaulted

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot