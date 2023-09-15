Israeli and Australian diplomats mark Hindi Diwas by reciting Kabir's dohas, delivering Bollywood dialogues

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 15

Australian and Israeli diplomats on Thursday marked the Hindi Diwas in style with the former reciting their favourite Hindi proverbs and the latter posting videos showing top diplomats delivering dialogues from hit Hindi films.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded both the efforts as heartwarming videos of foreign officials went viral.

The Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green posted the video on X, saying “Hindi is popular not only in Australia, but also among our diplomats based in Delhi. On the occasion of Hindi Diwas our diplomats are sharing with you their favourite Hindi proverbs that inspire them.”

The video shows one diplomat reciting Kabir’s “Kaal kare so aaj kar” doha and others sharing their own personal favourites such as “Saanch ko aanch kahaan”, “Koshish karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti” and “Jaisa des waisa bhes.”

Israeli embassy also posted a video of their diplomats delivering dialogues from top Bollywood films to make their love for Hindi language known.

The dialogues they shared include “Main apni favourite hoon” picturised on Kareena Kapoor in ‘Jab we met’; “Parampara, pratishtha aur anushaasan Israel embassy ke teen stambh hain”; “Ek chutki sindoor ki keemat tum kya jaano”; and “Devi Prasad ghar par hai?” picturised on Paresh Rawal in ‘Hera Pheri’.

Rajesh Khanna’s all time classic dialogue from ‘Anand’, “Babu moshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahin” was also part of the repertoire.

#Bollywood #Narendra Modi