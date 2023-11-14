Israeli forces at gate of main hospital in Gaza

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, November 13

Israeli forces on Monday reached the gates of Gaza City’s main hospital Al Shifa, the primary target in their battle to seize control of the northern half of the Gaza Strip, even as the lives of hundreds of patients hung by a slim thread after an Israeli bombing run destroyed the hospital’s oxygen plant.

Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra, who was inside the hospital, said an Israel tank was now stationed at the hospital gate.

WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said on Sunday that gunfire and bombings near the hospital “have exacerbated the already critical circumstances and regrettably, the hospital is not functioning as a hospital anymore”.

Overnight, 32 wounded patients died at the hospital and 35 babies were in critical care while officials said there was no other hospital in Gaza to take in the patients. They said the only alternative was a safe passage to Egypt.

In signs of a widening war, Iranian media claimed that four American soldiers were killed after their base in eastern Syria came under rocket and drone attacks. Apart from the attacks on US bases, Lebanon-based Hezbollah said it fired anti-tank missiles at Israeli troops which was retaliated by airstrikes. At the UN last week, sentiment continued to be against Tel Aviv during the passage of an annual resolution condemning Israel’s occupation by a large majority – 145 for, seven against and 18 abstentions. India voted for the resolution although it had abstained from voting in the previous UN General Assembly draft resolution calling for an immediate truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The death toll in Gaza had crossed 11,000 of which about 7,000 were women and children, according to the Gaza health authorities. Another 2,700 are reported missing, many of them believed to be under the rubble due to the over-month-long bombing campaign by Israel.

Municipal officials in Gaza said sewage was overflowing due to lack of electricity for sewage pumps. “We are now witnessing a deterioration in the environmental situation resulting from the accumulation of waste in the streets, alleys and all neighbourhoods and the spread of diseases and epidemics of all kinds,” agencies quoted an official as stating. (With inputs from Reuters)

