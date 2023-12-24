ISRO: Aditya-L1 to reach destination on January 6

PTI

Ahmedabad, December 23

India’s maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 will reach its destination, the Lagrangian point (L1), which is located 1.5 million km from the earth, on January 6, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath has said.

The mission, the first Indian space-based observatory to study the sun from a halo orbit L1, was launched by ISRO on September 2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota.

“Aditya-L1 will enter the L1 point on January 6. That is what is expected. Exact time will be announced at appropriate time,” Somanath told mediapersons here on Friday on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan organised by Vijnana Bharati, an NGO working to popularise science.

