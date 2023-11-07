 ISRO's Aditya L1 captures first high energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares : The Tribune India

  • India
  • ISRO's Aditya L1 captures first high energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares

ISRO's Aditya L1 captures first high energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares

A solar flare is a sudden brightening of solar atmosphere

ISRO's Aditya L1 captures first high energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares

Aditya L1, has captured its first high energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares. ANI file photo



PTI

Bengaluru, November 7

ISRO's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, has captured its first high energy X-ray glimpse of solar flares.

During its first observation period from approximately October 29, the High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) on board Aditya-L1 spacecraft has recorded the impulsive phase of solar flares, the space agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

A solar flare is a sudden brightening of solar atmosphere.

The recorded data is consistent with the X-ray light curves provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES).

“Commissioned on October 27, 2023, HEL1OS is currently undergoing fine-tuning of thresholds and calibration operations. The instrument is set to monitor the Sun's high-energy X-ray activity with fast timing and high-resolution spectra,” it said.

HEL1OS data enables researchers to study explosive energy release and electron acceleration during impulsive phases of solar flares.

HEL1OS was developed by the Space Astronomy Group of the U R Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO, Bengaluru, the agency added.

HEL1OS, the hard X-ray spectrometer on Aditya-L1 Solar Mission by ISRO, is the harbinger of flaring activities on the Sun, with the ability to capture the early impulsive phase of the solar activity.

According to ISRO, flares produce enhanced emission in all wavelengths across the electromagnetic spectrum – radio, optical, UV, soft X-rays, hard X-rays and gamma-rays. Flare emission consists of emissions from accelerated particles and hot plasma.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

It is the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun. Aimed at studying the Sun from an orbit around the L1, the mission carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun, the corona, in different wavebands.

Aditya-L1 is a fully indigenous effort with the participation of national institutions.

An ISRO scientist told PTI that capturing the first High-Energy X-ray glimpse of Solar Flares is an indication that the mission is so far doing well on the expected lines.

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Work on Rs 1,555-crore ropeway in Shimla to begin next year

2
Amritsar

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

3
Haryana

Sexual abuse in Jind school: The ominous black windowpane

4
India

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

5
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

6
Punjab

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

7
Chandigarh

Mohali: To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

8
Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

9
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

10
India

Palestinian workers expelled,1L Indians likely to join Israel's construction sector

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Judicial appointments: Don’t force us to take unpalatable decision, SC tells Centre

Judicial appointments: Don’t force us to take unpalatable decision, SC tells Centre

Selectively picking, choosing and appointing (judges) is tro...

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs the Cabine...

Paddy not native crop of Punjab; its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

Paddy not native crop of Punjab; its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

SC Bench agrees with Punjab Advocate General’s suggestion th...

Ban on firecrackers containing barium not limited to Delhi-NCR but binds every state: SC

Ban on firecrackers containing barium not limited to Delhi-NCR but binds every state: SC

Top court says people have to come forward, it is for everyo...

Afghanistan score 291/5 against Australia riding on Zadran's historic ton

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

With 12 points and a match left, Australia join India (16 po...


Cities

View All

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh automobile dealers challenge electric vehicle policy

Chandigarh automobile dealers challenge electric vehicle policy in High Court

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Chandigarh: Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

Mohali: To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

Advocate Dehadrai files complaint with Delhi Police against TMC MP Moitra for ‘trespassing, criminal intimidation’

Minor girl abducted, sexually harassed by school cab driver in Delhi

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity