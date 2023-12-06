ISRO moves Chandrayaan-3 module to orbit around earth

PTI

Bengaluru, December 5

Propulsion Module of Chandrayaan-3 has been moved from an orbit around the moon to an orbit around the earth, ISRO has said, terming the operation a unique experiment.

The primary objective of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was to demonstrate a soft landing near the lunar south polar region and perform experiments using the instruments on the ‘Vikram’ lander and the ‘Pragyan’ rover. For Propulsion Module, the main objective was to ferry the lander module from the Geostationary Transfer Orbit to the final lunar polar circular orbit.