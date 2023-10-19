IT hardware new rules allow import on authorisation

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, October 19

India on Thursday announced a major tweak to its IT hardware import policy.

Import will now be allowed under a new automated import regime.

This comes after daily use hardware items like laptops, tablets, personal computers and servers were put on the restricted list for import in August.

Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT, S Krishnan, and Director General Foreign Trade (DGFT), Santosh Sarangi, announced the changes in New Delhi.

The import authorisation will be online and end-to-end online system will ensure that system is faceless and contactless.

Import of personal use laptops, computers and tablets will be exempt from import authorisation.

Import of entities for defence and security purposes is also exempt.

“The supply chain will not be constrained. We will ensure that there is adequate availability and prices don't go up,” said Krishnan, adding,

"We have to ensure there is no shortage for users.”

"The changes announced today are within the WTO framework," said Krishnan, answering questions on countries like US and Taiwan petitioning the WTO after India put restrictions.

The new regime is now a management system and not a licensing regime. The new regime is set to kick in on November 1. The tweak has come about after a round of talks with trade bodies.

Krishnan said the changes are based on interaction with industry and idea to make it totally automated.

“The new import system will provide data to ensure that the system is digital-trusted system. Intent is not to cause any difficulty or impose restrictions.”

“In view of the relaxation given by government, we will provide seamless system for importers of systems and it will promote more make in India,” Krishnan added.

Sarangi clarified that the denied entity list is of those importers who have defaulted or they are facing cases. “To the best of my knowledge, no IT player is in the denied list. The seven items remain in the restricted list,” Sarangi said.

Government is looking to have a trusted supply chain, means it is looking at integrity of data. This import management system will ensure clean data base.

Krishnan said there is no move to have a check for cyber security at point of import.