‘It is a fight between two ideologies’

The Tribune interview: SS Ahluwalia & Shatrughan Sinha, asansol nominees

After having been a member of the Rajya Sabha for 24 years, former Union minister SS Ahluwalia has won Lok Sabha elections twice from different seats in West Bengal. This time he is contesting from yet another new location — Asansol. In an exclusive interview with Shubhadeep Choudhury, the BJP candidate says he is asking people to oppose West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s “policy of appeasement”. Excerpts:

Your main rival in Asansol Shatrughan Sinha (TMC) was once a film hero. Does it give him an advantage?

This is not a film audition. This is not a test of how one looks on camera or delivers his dialogues. Elected representatives of legislative bodies are public servants and lawmakers. The Lok Sabha election is not an audio-visual test or screen test. People vote to elect a public servant and a lawmaker, not a hero or a villain or a stuntman.

On what grounds are you seeking votes?

I am telling people that more than two individuals, the fight is between two ideologies. One ideology is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’. That means justice to all, appeasement to none. The West Bengal Government, on the other hand, follows the policy of appeasement to cater to a particular community/class. It is a self-defeating policy. Honour of women is also under threat in Bengal. Womenfolk may be getting Rs 1,000 per month under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme, but women in Sandeshkhali had complained about gang-rape with the government turning a blind eye to the offenders.

Opposition claims that PM’s grip over the electorate is slipping. Is it so?

It is not a question about an individual. It is about an ideology. Besides, the PM’s grip is not slipping.

The BJP had won 18 seats in Bengal in 2019. Will the number go up this time?

We will win around 30 seats this time. All our candidates are getting good response from people.

#Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha #West Bengal