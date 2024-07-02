 ‘It was good standup comedy act’: Kangana Ranaut attacks Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Hindu religion : The Tribune India

  India
‘It was good standup comedy act’: Kangana Ranaut attacks Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Hindu religion

Kangana Ranaut. ANI



New Delhi, July 2

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the Parliament and asked him to apologise for "insulting" the Hindu religion.

This comes after a row erupted over the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's remarks, wherein he accused the BJP of spreading "violence" and "hatred". Following this, both and BJP and Congress have sparred over his remarks.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Ranaut said, "I have said, Rahul Gandhi did a good standup comedian act because he made all our gods and goddesses, brand ambassador of Congress. He said that the hand raised by Lord Shiva in blessing is the 'hand' of Congress, these are his statements, this was his speech, so we were already laughing...He said those who raise their hands for Allah are also the hands of Congress."

Taking a jibe at Rahul, she said, "His main complaint was that when Raja Beta (Rahul Gandhi) comes, PM Modi doesn't greet him...so you can understand what sort of a standup comedy act it was." The actor-turned-politician demanded the Congress leader to apologise for his remarks.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) even brought the pictures of God and placed it on the desk, while we know it should always be kept inside the temple. He insulted Hindu gods...he even said that the Hindu religion and those who follow it are violent in nature...I think he should apologize for his statements," Ranaut added.

Earlier in the day, during the motion of thanks of the President's address, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government and alleged there has been "a systematic attack" on the idea of India.

"There has been a systematic and full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on the Constitution. Many of us were personally attacked. Some of the leaders are still in jail. Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power and wealth, aggression on poor and Dalits and minorities was crushed...I was attacked by the order of the Government of India, by the order of the Prime Minister of India...The most enjoyable part of it was the 55 hours of interrogation by ED...," he alleged.

He also called the Hindu symbol 'Abhayamudra' which gestures fearlessness, reassurance and safety, as the symbol of the Congress party.

"Abhayamudra is the symbol of Congress...The Abhayamudra is the gesture of fearlessness, is the gesture of reassurance and safety, which dispels fear and accords divine protection and bliss in Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and other Indian religions...All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear...But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth...Aap Hindu ho hi nahi," the Congress leader said.

BJP members took strong objection to Rahul Gandhi's remark and accused Rahul of insulting Hindu religion by connecting it with violence.

Home Minister Amit Shah targeted Rahul Gandhi and said connecting violence with any religion is wrong.

"The Leader of Opposition has categorically said that those who call themselves Hindu talk of violence and do violence. He doesn't know that crores of people proudly call themselves Hindu. Connecting violence with any religion is wrong. He should apologise," Amit Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said calling "the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter".

In response, Rahul Gandhi hi back stating BJP is "not the entire Hindu society." "Narendra Modi is not entire Hindu society. BJP is not the entire Hindu society, RSS is not the entire society, this is not BJP's contract," he said.

