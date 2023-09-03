Italian DJ ‘Bobblehead’ arrested in Goa for possessing drugs

Panaji, September 3
Police on Sunday arrested an Italian disc jockey (DJ) staying in coastal Assagao village in North Goa after drugs, including LSD and charas worth Rs 55 lakh, were recovered from his rented room, an officer said.
Michael Lawrence Steffenoni, known by his stage name as DJ Bobblehead, was arrested along with another man Neil Walter, said Superintendent of Police (Anti-Narcotics Cell) Bossuet Silva.
Steffenoni performs in different nightclubs in the coastal belt of North Goa.
“Police seized drugs worth Rs 55 lakh, including LSD and charas, from the room occupied by the DJ,” the police officer said.
Steffenoni was scheduled to perform at two high-profile shows at Anjuna and Vagator on September 2 and September 3, Silva added.
As per the preliminary investigation, the DJ was to peddle the drugs at these two events.
“The DJ was supposed to perform in two parties. A strong signal to all such elements who break Indian Law. Well Done ANC,” Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh wrote on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.
