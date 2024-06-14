Italian PM Meloni greets PM Modi with traditional 'namaste' as he arrives at the venue of G7 Summit

Chandigarh, June 14
Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven (G7) with a traditional 'namaste' upon his arrival at the venue.
PM Shri @narendramodi is welcomed by Italian PM @GiorgiaMeloni at the #G7Summit in Italy. pic.twitter.com/pqKAaca8SK— BJP (@BJP4India) June 14, 2024
PM Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday late at night to attend the G7 Outreach session.
On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.
In his departure statement, PM Modi said that he is "glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit."
The Prime Minister also recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Meloni's visits to India, which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties." "I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi said before leaving for Italy.
With ANI inputs
