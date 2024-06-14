Italian PM Meloni greets PM Modi with traditional 'namaste' as he arrives at the venue of G7 Summit

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 14

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven (G7) with a traditional 'namaste' upon his arrival at the venue.

PM Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday late at night to attend the G7 Outreach session.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi met President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said that he is "glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit."

The Prime Minister also recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Meloni's visits to India, which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties." "I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi said before leaving for Italy.

With ANI inputs

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #Social Media #Twitter