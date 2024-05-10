 ‘It's a big victory for women wrestlers’; Bajrang, Sakshi hail decision to frame charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • ‘It's a big victory for women wrestlers’; Bajrang, Sakshi hail decision to frame charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

‘It's a big victory for women wrestlers’; Bajrang, Sakshi hail decision to frame charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

A Delhi court on Friday orders the framing of sexual harassment and other charges against Singh

‘It's a big victory for women wrestlers’; Bajrang, Sakshi hail decision to frame charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 10

Star grapplers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Friday welcomed the Delhi court's decision to frame sexual harassment charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, calling it a big victory for country's women wrestlers.

A Delhi court on Friday ordered the framing of sexual harassment and other charges against Singh, a multiple-term Lok Sabha MP, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

"This is a big victory for the struggle of women wrestlers," Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang, one of the leading faces in the protest against Singh, wrote on X.

"The daughters of the country have had to go through such difficult times, but this decision will provide relief. Those who trolled women wrestlers should also be ashamed. Satyamev Jayate." 

Rio Olympic bronze medallist Malik had retired after a faction led by Sanjay Singh, an aide of the former WFI president, was elected to head the federation in December last year.

"...We thank the honorable court. We had to sleep on the streets for many nights in the heat and rain, had to give up on our stable careers, only then have we been able to take a few steps forward in the fight for justice," Malik, one of the leading faces in the protest against Singh, wrote on X.

"Heartfelt gratitude to those who showered love and blessings and may God bless those who trolled and said bad things. Long live Mother India."

The trioka of Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat were the prominent faces during the year-long protest which started in January 2023 at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Following months of protests, the Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court will formally frame the charges on May 21. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bajrang Punia #Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Plane with 200 Indians sent back from Jamaica

2
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

3
Chandigarh

2 dead, 4 hurt as car driver goes on rampage in Kharar

4
Delhi

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

5
Trending

Video: Masked man knocks woman unconscious with belt in New York street, drags body between cars to ‘rape’ her

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for temporary release to file Lok Sabha nominations

7
Punjab Constituency Watch LUDHIANA

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

8
Diaspora

'You're Indian': US author on why she wouldn't vote for Vivek Ramaswamy

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Twist in case as woman claims was forced to file false case

10
Haryana

Haryana: Floor test sought, but JJP struggles to keep flock together, 3 ‘rebel’ MLAs meet ML Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

SC had, earlier, said it didn’t want Kejriwal to discharge h...

Supreme Court bars Arvind Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Orders him to stay away from CM's Office, Delhi Secretariat

AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Visuals were the same outside Kejriwal's house, where the pe...

We have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

We have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Walks out of the prison in the evening amid dhol beats and s...

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot al...


Cities

View All

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Taranjit Sandhu, Ravneet Bittu, Charanjit Channi file nominations; papers of Amritpal Singh also filed

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump again

With 2 more in poll fray, candidate count reaches six for Amritsar seat

2 Independents, Congress’s Zira file papers from Khadoor Sahib

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple now on Apple devices: SGPC head

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in Panchkula; says INDIA alliance parties seeped in corruption

Indian Air Force draws up roadmap to outsource overhaul of 60 AN-32 aircraft to the industry

Akali Dal defector Hardeep Singh joins AAP, boost for Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon to submit nomination papers today, hold roadshow

Samajwadi Party to back Congress candidate Manish Tewari in Chandigarh

Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1

Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case

Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail

Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal

We have to save country from dictatorship: Arvind Kejriwal after walking out of Tihar

Loud cheers, ‘dhol’, bed of flowers welcome Arvind Kejriwal as he steps out of Tihar

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Foetus found floating in Kapurthala nullah

Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Youth dies in road accident

Man booked under NDPS Act

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

INDIA VOTES 2024: 300 skip first poll rehearsal, put on notice in Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s entry heats up contest in Ludhiana

Lok Sabha poll: Five file nominations on Day 3

Bhagwant Mann holds mega roadshow in support of Ashok Parashar Pappi in Jagraon

Ravneet Singh Bittu to file papers today, Ranjit Dhillon on May 13

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Patiala: Locomotive Works athlete qualifies for Paris Olympics

Police DAV Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

Residents demand release of funds for house construction