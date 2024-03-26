 Jaguar fighters getting new generation missiles; IAF approaches industry to modify two planes as pilot project : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Jaguar fighters getting new generation missiles; IAF approaches industry to modify two planes as pilot project

Jaguar fighters getting new generation missiles; IAF approaches industry to modify two planes as pilot project

DARIN-III is the latest upgrade, which includes a new cockpit layout with dual multi-function display

Jaguar fighters getting new generation missiles; IAF approaches industry to modify two planes as pilot project

Jaguars during a public display over Chandigarh



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, March 26

Less than a decade after the IAF began re-equipping its Jaguar deep penetration strike aircraft with new navigation and attack avionics, the fleet is in for another upgrade, with the Air Force equipping these aircraft with new generation close combat missiles.

The missiles, which would be integrated with the aircraft’s new Display Attack Ranging Inertial Navigation-III (DARIN-III) avionics and helmet mounted display, will enable pilots to engage targets from 500 meters to over 25 kms, depending upon the flight configuration, target orientation and altitude.

The IAF has approached the industry to initially modify and re-equip two aircraft with the new generation missiles, identified in some reports as European firm MBDA’s Advance Short Range Air-to-Air Missile, to match different types of radar systems.

The new missiles will have infrared guidance, giving them ‘fire-and-forget’ capability and enable Jaguars to successfully engage various types of combat aircraft, transport platforms as well as cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, sources added.

The project will involve studying the Jaguar’s existing DARIN-III avionics, developing technical specifications, modification of the existing software, airframe and wing pylons, ground and flight trials and final certification.

At present, the IAF operates around 120 twin-engine Jaguars, equipping six squadrons – No 5, 6, 14, 16, 27 and 224, based at Ambala, Jamnagar and Gorakhpur, forming a crucial element of its strike capability and tactical reconnaissance. Some Jaguars have also been modified for the maritime role with anti-ship missiles.

In 1979, 40 aircraft were imported from the UK followed by licence manufacture of 150 aircraft by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, with aircraft rolling off the assembly lines as late as 2007. India is the sole remaining Jaguar operator, with other users — France, UK, Oman, Nigeria and Ecuador — having retired them.

The Jaguars were initially armed with the Matra R-550 Magic short range air-to-air missile, with the employed in an unconventional position on over-the-wing pylons as a means of self-defence during strike missions.

A few years ago, India procured 31 decommissioned Jaguar airframes from France and two each from the UK and Oman, along with several thousand aero-spares to replace some aircraft lost due to attrition and ensure serviceability of the existing fleet.

Jaguars have conducted reconnaissance missions during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. During the 1999 Kargil conflict, Jaguars carried out photo-recce sorties along the Line of Control and were also used to bomb enemy positions with guided munitions as well as unguided bombs. These have also participated in several multi-national exercises in India as well as overseas.

Jaguars have undergone three upgrade programmes with the incorporation of different versions of the DARIN. The latest upgrade, DARIN-III, which commenced recently, includes a new cockpit layout with dual multi-function display, new synthetic aperture radar with a range of 250 kms for surface targets and 150 kms for aerial targets, enhanced electronic countermeasures, new fire control radar, inertial navigation system with terrain mapping and geodetic height correction system and an engine and flight instrument system.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Air Force


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP to go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

3
Himachal

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

4
Trending

Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

5
India

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

6
Himachal

NCW demands action from EC against Congress's Supriya Shrinate over Kangana comments

7
Himachal

Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

8
India

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

9
Punjab

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

10
Punjab

Drug peddler gunned down in Punjab's Dasuya; 2 policemen injured in gunfight

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

The Singapore-flagged container ship ‘Dali’ collides with on...

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

He is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh

For us, principles more important than number game: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal after BJP decides to contest Lok Sabha polls alone

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

The BJP on Tuesday announced that it would contest the upcom...

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

Kuldeep Kaur (55), her son Surajveer (32), his wife Mandeep ...

100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer

100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer

CCTV surveillance would be ensured inside all 24,433 polling...


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

Man absconding for 14 years in J-K murder case held from Punjab’s Mohali

Man absconding for 14 years in J-K murder case held from Punjab’s Mohali

Massive fire breaks out at ceiling fan manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Punjab excise dept recovers 1,020 ltr lahan, 5 ltr illicit liquor in Dera Bassi

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha remanded in judicial custody till April 9

57 BJP workers detained during party’s march to demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held